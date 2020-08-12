Quantcast
Mike Pence tries to brag about creating a record number of jobs — but it was after losing all of those jobs in the first place

Published

7 mins ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence appeared on Fox News Wednesday to brag about the Trump administration creating more jobs in the United States than any other president in history, including former President Barack Obama and Joe Biden. The problem, obviously, is that they lost all of those jobs in the first place.

Due to the coronavirus crisis and the mismanagement that surrounded it, the United States reached 14.7 percent unemployment, with jobless claims surpassing 40 million Americans. It’s a record worst unemployment rate since the Great Depression and set an all-time record for the most Americans out of work in history. During the Great Depression, 23 million Americans were out of work.

But according to Pence, he and President Donald Trump should be celebrated for being able to bring back some of those jobs. Thus far, the unemployment rate is still higher than it was during the economic crash of 2007-2008. Meanwhile, 10 million Americans are still out of work.

Vice President Joe Biden attacked the Trump/Pence administration for having the worst jobs record in history.

See Pence in the video below:

