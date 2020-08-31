Quantcast
Connect with us

Mike Pence was ‘on standby to take over’ as Trump made unexpected visit to Walter Reed hospital: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

Trump kissing Mike Pence (Photo: Screen capture)

New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt is releasing his new book Donald Trump v. the United States this week and already stories are breaking about the shocking revelations it contains.

Reported Sunday, Schmidt described a debate over Jared Kushner’s security clearance and President Donald Trump offering Gen. John Kelly the position as director of the FBI if he pledged his loyalty to Trump over the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excerpts released by the Times Monday revealed a shocking anecdote that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may be struggling to do his job. Another shocking point was that Vice President Mike Pence was put “on standby” as Trump made a trip to Walter Reed in Nov. 2019. There was another late-night emergency visit to Walter Reed Hospital for a “cerebral event” on August 1.

Reporter Don Winslow tweeted that there have been a “series of” these events, known as “mini-strokes” during his time in the White House. The Trump team has said nothing happened and there was no late-night visit, but the new revelations prove something different happened that would have taken Trump away from being able to serve his duties as president.

“Schmidt writes that Mitch McConnell fell asleep during a classified briefing on Russia, for example, and he details the F.B.I.’s shambolic reaction to evidence of the hacking in 2016, including an unresolved disagreement over how to handle the material,” said the Times. “Describing Trump’s unexpected November 2019 visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, he reports the White House wanted Mike Pence ‘on standby to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized.’ (The vice president never had to take this step.)”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

CDC’s missteps are causing people to lose trust in a great institution

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been the premier U.S. public health agency since its founding on July 1, 1946.

The CDC is responsible for assuring the health of all Americans and promoting evidence-based public health practice. It also is responsible for researching the causes of death and illness as well as working on ways to prevent them. Americans have come to trust it for accurate information.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mike Pence was ‘on standby to take over’ as Trump made unexpected visit to Walter Reed hospital: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt is releasing his new book Donald Trump v. the United States this week and already stories are breaking about the shocking revelations it contains.

Reported Sunday, Schmidt described a debate over Jared Kushner's security clearance and President Donald Trump offering Gen. John Kelly the position as director of the FBI if he pledged his loyalty to Trump over the Constitution.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Knife-wielding man who yelled N-word at BLM marchers is charged with a hate crime

Published

15 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

A knife-wielding man caught on video yelling the N-word at Black Lives Matter marchers in Buffalo, New York, has been charged with a hate crime, according to a report from WKBW.

The 47-year-old man, who was not named in the report, was charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment.

The incident reportedly began when the man, accompanied by another unidentified man, confronted protesters as they marched down Hertel Avenue. '

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image