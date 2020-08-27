Mitch McConnell trashed as ‘turducken of evil sociopaths’ for pro-Trump RNC speech

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took the stage to defend President Donald Trump, and make the case to the American people for retaining the Republican Senate majority. During the speech, McConnell cast himself as the sole caretaker of “middle America” and went out of his way to trash the idea of D.C. statehood, claiming that its residents don’t deserve the right to elect senators because they wouldn’t vote for Republicans.

McConnell’s speech quickly drew fire from social media.

Mitch McConnell just started his speech saying "I'm always looking out for middle America." I don't even know how to make a joke out of that. #RNCConvention2020 — Daniel Rotger 🇨🇺🇵🇷🇺🇲 (@danielrotger511) August 28, 2020

Mitch McConnell argues against DC statehood but doesn't say he opposes it philosophically. Instead: "With two more liberal senators, we cannot undo the damage they've done." — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 28, 2020

@senatemajldr if DC is such a swamp, I’m sure they would invite you to get the fuck out and never come back!! #RNC2020 #RNCConvention2020 — J. Tyler Hawkins (@sparklingvodka) August 28, 2020

Mitch McConnell just saying out loud that they want to deny representation to Washington DC because it would give them two Dem Senators — Illinois Students for Biden🥁 (@ilstudentsbiden) August 28, 2020

Mitch McConnell you droopy-dog-sounding mutherfucker, that whole 'they want to make DC, the swamp itself, the 51st state' we can hear exactly what you mean. — Bim Smumbus' Wild Ride (@Thothanon) August 28, 2020

Wow Mitch McConnell just dumped DC becoming a state. What a nasty human being. @senatemajldr — ✭ King Leo ♌✭🏳️‍🌈🇹🇹🇺🇸 (@KeithJonesJr) August 28, 2020

Mitch McConnell speaking at Donald Trump’s RNC is like a turducken of evil sociopaths — Zev Karlin-Neumann (@zkarlinn) August 28, 2020

the pain in Mitch McConnell’s face when he tries to smile is palpable — lö (@lrnolivia) August 28, 2020

Mitch McConnell is definitely one of the alien people from They Live — Eddie (@Easy__Eddie) August 28, 2020

Mitch McConnell is selling his soul on live tv — lori kimmerle (@kimmerle_lori) August 28, 2020

