Quantcast
Connect with us

Mitch McConnell trashed as ‘turducken of evil sociopaths’ for pro-Trump RNC speech

Published

1 min ago

on

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. (Screengrab)

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took the stage to defend President Donald Trump, and make the case to the American people for retaining the Republican Senate majority. During the speech, McConnell cast himself as the sole caretaker of “middle America” and went out of his way to trash the idea of D.C. statehood, claiming that its residents don’t deserve the right to elect senators because they wouldn’t vote for Republicans.

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell’s speech quickly drew fire from social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

WATCH LIVE: The Lincoln Project skewers the RNC Convention — in real-time

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jake Tapper tears into Trump for potential super-spreader COVID event

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

On CNN Thursday, anchor Jake Tapper excoriated the Trump White House for ignoring social distancing guidelines for the guests to the president's speech.

"You remember a few weeks ago when President Trump finally wore a mask, and so many people in the White House and in the health community breathed a sigh of relief," said Tapper. "Finally, we were going to get a good example set by the president. Well, I've been talking to health officials across the country who are just abjectly mortified by what they're seeing from the South Lawn, which looks like a potential super-spreader event. The Harvard Global Health Institute saying this is deeply irresponsible. It goes against all we know about keeping people safe."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Bullying jackboot’ of the Trump administration on display at ‘apocalyptic’ RNC Convention: conservative columnist

Published

51 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

On Thursday, writing for The New York Times, conservative columnist David Brooks outlined how President Donald Trump has embraced "mean world values" to put on an "apocalyptic" spectacle at the Republican National Convention, and glorify bullying behavior.

"Trump family values are mean world values," wrote Brooks. "Mean world syndrome was a concept conceived in the 1970s by the communications professor George Gerbner. His idea was that people who see relentless violence on television begin to perceive the world as being more dangerous than it really is."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image