Quantcast
Connect with us

Mitch McConnell’s refusal to help states could cause 4 million Americans to lose their jobs: report

Published

1 min ago

on

During the coronavirus crisis, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell has stressed that he has no interest in “bailing out” blue states that have been suffering budgetary problems because of the coronavirus pandemic. But Democrat-dominated states are hardly the only ones suffering: according to analysis from Moody’s Analytics, the U.S. economy could contract by 3% if Congress does not give states the help that they need — and Moody’s told the Wall Street Journal that more than 4 million jobs could be lost.

ADVERTISEMENT

In July, Senate Republicans introduced a coronavirus relief package, but it did not include any aid for states or cities. However, negotiators in the Trump Administration have since said they are willing to offer states $150 billion in coronavirus relief — which is how much was included for state and local governments in the CARES Act when Congress passed it in March. Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, however, have said that states need a lot more help and called for $915 billion in relief when they passed a bill on May 15. But Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin described the Democratic recommendation as “an absurd number,” and McConnell made it clear that the Democratic bill passed on May 15 was dead on arrival.

McConnell has dismissed aid to states as a “blue state bailout,” and on August 10, President Donald Trump tweeted that House Democrats “only wanted BAILOUT MONEY for Democrat run states and cities that are failing badly.” But in fact, red states are also suffering budgetary woes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal noted that deep red Louisiana, for example, is up against a 46% decline in revenue. And Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana has asked for $500 billion in relief for state and local governments — which is $415 billion less than House Democrats asked for on May 15, but $350 billion more than the Trump Administration’s $150 billion offer.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP Senator Rick Scott ‘had his soul surgically removed’ to become a Trump backer: former donor

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

A former donor of Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) says that he simply no longer recognizes the man whom he once helped get elected as Florida's governor.

In an interview with Newsweek, former Carnival Cruise Line CEO Bob Dickinson lamented how much Scott's attitudes toward immigrants have changed in the years after he started running for Senate as a Trump Republican.

"Rick Scott has had his soul surgically removed," Dickinson told the publication. "They're all whistling his tune. And they don't apologize for it."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP congressman pleads ignorance after he’s caught at QAnon-linked event

Published

43 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) says that he was unaware that the "Save the Children" human trafficking rally he attended this weekend was backed by a supporter of the "QAnon" movement, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

While the rally's affiliations were not made apparent in its advertising campaign, attendees sported memorabilia that signified their adherence to the conspiracy theory, which claims that there's a secret Trump-led operation to take down Hollywood and Washington elites involved in Satanic pedophile rings.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Kellyanne Conway attacks Kamala Harris for upholding a law Trump also supports

Published

46 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

The Hatch Act is a federal law that bans certain federal government officials from engaging in political activities while in their role as executive branch employees.

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway is the poster child for breaking that federal law. Her violations have become so blatant that last year the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) recommended to President Donald Trump that Conway should be fired for violating that law. Trump refused, and Conway continues to ignore it, as she did just minutes ago.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image