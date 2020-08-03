Quantcast
Connect with us

Morning show gives airtime to panel of white ‘Karens’ who blame Black Lives Matter for making name a slur

Published

1 min ago

on

A British TV news program gave airtime to a panel of white women named Karen who say they have been unfairly maligned.

In a segment on Monday, ITV’s Morning Show talked to three women about “memes” that use their name as a slur.

“I just noticed a few memes and TikToks going on and it started of being quite funny,” Karen Masters told the program. “And when the Black Lives Matter protests started, there was a lot of media putting Karen as racist. It sort of took on a life of its own.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And I feel that we can’t, as Karens, now talk about how it’s affecting us because we are told that we’re entitled if we do this,” she continued. “So I set up a Change.org [petition] to show that this is not fair for us to have to put up with this.”

Masters added: “We’re labeled as racist, entitled and we’re just not that sort of person. It’s totally unfair and we want the media and the tabloid and the papers to stop using our name to describe racist people. I think you should describe racist people as racist.”

Watch a portion of the interview below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Activism

Morning show gives airtime to panel of white ‘Karens’ who blame Black Lives Matter for making name a slur

Published

1 min ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

A British TV news program gave airtime to a panel of white women named Karen who say they have been unfairly maligned.

In a segment on Monday, ITV's Morning Show talked to three women about "memes" that use their name as a slur.

"I just noticed a few memes and TikToks going on and it started of being quite funny," Karen Masters told the program. "And when the Black Lives Matter protests started, there was a lot of media putting Karen as racist. It sort of took on a life of its own."

"And I feel that we can't, as Karens, now talk about how it's affecting us because we are told that we're entitled if we do this," she continued. "So I set up a Change.org [petition] to show that this is not fair for us to have to put up with this."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Boaters with Trump flag accused of ‘endangering’ SpaceX astronauts after splashdown

Published

18 hours ago

on

August 2, 2020

By

Supporters of President Donald Trump on Sunday were accused of jeopardizing astronauts' return to Earth.

After SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule became the first American spacecraft to splashdown in 45 years, a boat flying the Trump flag was spotted within feet of the astronauts.

The boaters were quickly called out on social media for "interfering" with the mission.

Watch the video and read some of the responses below.

Boat with Trump flag drives past #CrewDragon #SpaceXDragon pic.twitter.com/7slm0Vm4Dl

Continue Reading
 

Activism

‘You should have reported it’: James Clyburn scolds Fox News host over white supremacists inciting violence

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 2, 2020

By

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) on Sunday accused Fox News host Pete Hegseth of failing to report that white supremacists had attempted to incite violence during Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon and other places.

"As you know, over the last couple of months, we've seen riots in Portland," Hegseth told Clyburn during an interview on Fox & Friends. "President Trump made it clear, we're going to send federal agents, law enforcement officers there to protect federal property as necessary."

The Fox News host went on to accuse Clyburn of comparing federal agents to "the Gestapo."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image