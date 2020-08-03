Morning show gives airtime to panel of white ‘Karens’ who blame Black Lives Matter for making name a slur
A British TV news program gave airtime to a panel of white women named Karen who say they have been unfairly maligned.
In a segment on Monday, ITV’s Morning Show talked to three women about “memes” that use their name as a slur.
“I just noticed a few memes and TikToks going on and it started of being quite funny,” Karen Masters told the program. “And when the Black Lives Matter protests started, there was a lot of media putting Karen as racist. It sort of took on a life of its own.”
“And I feel that we can’t, as Karens, now talk about how it’s affecting us because we are told that we’re entitled if we do this,” she continued. “So I set up a Change.org [petition] to show that this is not fair for us to have to put up with this.”
Masters added: “We’re labeled as racist, entitled and we’re just not that sort of person. It’s totally unfair and we want the media and the tabloid and the papers to stop using our name to describe racist people. I think you should describe racist people as racist.”
Watch a portion of the interview below.
'We're labelled as racist, entitled, anti-maskers and we're just not that type of person and it's just totally unfair!'
Three women called Karen tell us why they want people to stop using their name in a negative way.
Watch the #ThisMorning chat 👉 https://t.co/Q7IV48mXLV pic.twitter.com/R1xxYc1Qcg
— This Morning (@thismorning) August 3, 2020
Activism
Morning show gives airtime to panel of white ‘Karens’ who blame Black Lives Matter for making name a slur
A British TV news program gave airtime to a panel of white women named Karen who say they have been unfairly maligned.
In a segment on Monday, ITV's Morning Show talked to three women about "memes" that use their name as a slur.
"I just noticed a few memes and TikToks going on and it started of being quite funny," Karen Masters told the program. "And when the Black Lives Matter protests started, there was a lot of media putting Karen as racist. It sort of took on a life of its own."
"And I feel that we can't, as Karens, now talk about how it's affecting us because we are told that we're entitled if we do this," she continued. "So I set up a Change.org [petition] to show that this is not fair for us to have to put up with this."
2020 Election
Boaters with Trump flag accused of ‘endangering’ SpaceX astronauts after splashdown
Supporters of President Donald Trump on Sunday were accused of jeopardizing astronauts' return to Earth.
After SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule became the first American spacecraft to splashdown in 45 years, a boat flying the Trump flag was spotted within feet of the astronauts.
The boaters were quickly called out on social media for "interfering" with the mission.
Watch the video and read some of the responses below.
Boat with Trump flag drives past #CrewDragon #SpaceXDragon pic.twitter.com/7slm0Vm4Dl
Activism
‘You should have reported it’: James Clyburn scolds Fox News host over white supremacists inciting violence
House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) on Sunday accused Fox News host Pete Hegseth of failing to report that white supremacists had attempted to incite violence during Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon and other places.
"As you know, over the last couple of months, we've seen riots in Portland," Hegseth told Clyburn during an interview on Fox & Friends. "President Trump made it clear, we're going to send federal agents, law enforcement officers there to protect federal property as necessary."
The Fox News host went on to accuse Clyburn of comparing federal agents to "the Gestapo."