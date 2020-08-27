Quantcast
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace blames Trump for American disasters: ‘He alone broke it’

Published

1 min ago

on

"Deadline: White House" host Nicolle Wallace

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace brought up the theme of President Donald Trump’s 2016 Republican Convention speech, which was “I alone can fix it.” This year, Trump intends to paint himself as the only one attempting to save the country.

Her Thursday panel noted that while Vice President Mike Pence was speaking, California was burning, Texas and Louisiana were bracing for a destructive hurricane, the US was reaching 180,000 dead from the coronavirus, unarmed people of color are still being shot by police, and a radicalized right-wing Trump supporter was in prison for assassinating two protesters. But according to Pence, everything is going great in the United States.

Democratic strategist Aisha Mills explained that Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) address Thursday afternoon refused to lie about the reality of what Americans are facing. While both sides, she said, are talking to undecided voters, at the very least, Democrats refused to ignore the reality of what Americans were facing.

“A programming note,” Wallace interrupted. “When you hear Donald Trump talk about how scary things will be if Joe Biden takes over, things are scary now because Donald Trump has lit the match and thrown it into these raw, painful wounds of systemic racism, that’s why the things that are happening in the streets are happening, and it’s a 17-year-old with a long gun who shot two people and then walked by police, the very same police who held a black man by his t-shirt and shot him seven times. That’s why there’s violence and that’s why things are happening in Donald Trump’s America. We can hope they get better in Joe Biden’s America should he win, but the truth and the fact right now is they’re happening in Donald Trump’s America. Is there anyone that has — I don’t know the word to use anymore — awareness of the reality of the moment or have they all left us, left planet earth for the trump distortion field?”

NBC News reporter Jonathan Lemire recalled the “I alone can fix it line,” noting that this time around Trump intends to “paint himself as a singular barrier, the one force left, sort of defending the American way from these forces of radicalism. That’s going to be his closing argument tonight. I expect we’re going to hear that a lot between now and Election Day.”

“The audacity of it is breath-taking,” said Wallace. “He, alone, broke it.”

Watch the exchange below:

