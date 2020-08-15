Nancy Pelosi blasted for Democrats remaining on vacation while Trump sabotages the USPS

Americans are growing increasingly frustrated with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the Trump administration’s efforts to sabotage the U.S. Postal Service in an effort to prevent valid ballots from being counted in the 2020 presidential campaign.

On Saturday morning, protesters gathered outside DeJoy’s home in Washington, DC.

Protesters gathered outside the postmaster general’s home this morning as the USPS warned about mail-in ballot delays and President Trump continued his attacks on voting by mail https://t.co/AhemmE1Izm pic.twitter.com/QG14qBZ5ju — CNN (@CNN) August 15, 2020

While protesters were up early on a Saturday morning to take what action they could, Congress is on vacation during the USPS crisis.

Bestselling author Don Winslow blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not taking action.

“She can order all Reps back to Washington today. She can order emergency hearings on USPS Monday. She can subpoena anyone who refuses to show and has the power to have them arrested,” Winslow correctly noted.

“Why is she doing none of this?” he asked, in all capital letters.

“Wasn’t one of the major points of winning back the House in 2018 that Democrats would have the power to do the right thing when it needed to be done? he asked.

“The only way real change is going to happen is if the criticism gets so loud and is so persistent that Speaker Pelosi has to act,” Winslow argued. “But too many Democrats come from a ridiculous place of refusing to criticize crazy sh*t that happens in the Democratic Party.”

“Trump is laughing at us,” he concluded.

.@SpeakerPelosi Wasn't one of the MAJOR points of winning back the House in 2018 that Democrats would have the power to do the right thing when it needed to be done? You don't need Senate or White House approval to do ANY of the things listed below. You can do them RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/H1pDOLEuLD — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 15, 2020

For all those @SpeakerPelosi followers out there, please just explain to the rest of us WHY she is not– 1. Ordering all reps back to D.C. today 2. Ordering "emergency" hearings on saving the @USPS Monday? 3. Issuing subpoenas to DeJoy and others TODAY for next week, not Sept! — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 15, 2020

Dear @SpeakerPelosi Tens of millions of people worked so hard in 2018 to elect Democratic candidates to the house. We flipped the House! We gave you all this power for good that you are REFUSING without explanation to use. It is INCOMPREHENSIBLE.

It is INSANE. USE YOUR POWER — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 15, 2020

ALL we have gotten from @SpeakerPelosi and @SenSchumer to save the @USPS is a JOINT STATEMENT on Fri. How does a joint statement stop the flatbed trucks from collecting mailboxes in key states? How does a joint statement stop what the @USPS has warned will happen in 40+ states! pic.twitter.com/yS4cNw1jhk — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 15, 2020

The only way real change is going to happen is if the criticism gets so loud & is so persistent that @SpeakerPelosi has to act. But too many Democrats come from a ridiculous place of refusing to criticize crazy shit that happens in the Democratic party. Trump is laughing at us. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 15, 2020

