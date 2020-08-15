Quantcast
Nancy Pelosi blasted for Democrats remaining on vacation while Trump sabotages the USPS

Published

3 mins ago

on

Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters (CNN/screen grab)

Americans are growing increasingly frustrated with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the Trump administration’s efforts to sabotage the U.S. Postal Service in an effort to prevent valid ballots from being counted in the 2020 presidential campaign.

On Saturday morning, protesters gathered outside DeJoy’s home in Washington, DC.

While protesters were up early on a Saturday morning to take what action they could, Congress is on vacation during the USPS crisis.

Bestselling author Don Winslow blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not taking action.

“She can order all Reps back to Washington today. She can order emergency hearings on USPS Monday. She can subpoena anyone who refuses to show and has the power to have them arrested,” Winslow correctly noted.

“Why is she doing none of this?” he asked, in all capital letters.

“Wasn’t one of the major points of winning back the House in 2018 that Democrats would have the power to do the right thing when it needed to be done? he asked.

“The only way real change is going to happen is if the criticism gets so loud and is so persistent that Speaker Pelosi has to act,” Winslow argued. “But too many Democrats come from a ridiculous place of refusing to criticize crazy sh*t that happens in the Democratic Party.”

“Trump is laughing at us,” he concluded.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
