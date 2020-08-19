Nancy Pelosi: Postmaster General DeJoy ‘admitted’ to me he has ‘no intention of replacing the sorting machines’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) revealed on Wednesday that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy had “frankly admitted” to her that he has no intention of replacing sorting machines and other mail infrastructure that have been removed prior to the 2020 election.
According to MSNBC contributor Sam Stein, Pelosi had a conversation with DeJoy on Wednesday.
“The Postmaster General frankly admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other key mail infrastructure,” Pelosi said after speaking to DeJoy.
On Tuesday, the postmaster general agreed to suspend cuts to the postal service until after the election. But reports of dismantled sorting machines continued to surface on Wednesday.
‘This scares the hell out of me’: Americans shocked as White House refuses to say Trump will leave office if he loses
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is facing backlash for refusing to say President Donald Trump would accept defeat in November.
McEnany was asked on Wednesday whether Trump would accept the results of the 2020 election if he was defeated by his rival Joe Biden, but she refused to directly answer the question.
"The president has always said he'll see what happens and make a determination in the aftermath,” the press secretary said.
House Democrats unveil bill to restore mail service to ‘pre-DeJoy levels’ and require USPS to treat all ballots as first class
"Every single member of the House should vote in favor of our legislation," said Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee.
Following Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's vow to suspend changes to U.S. Postal Service operations until after the November election, House Democrats on Wednesday unveiled legislation that would go further by requiring the complete restoration of mail service to "pre-DeJoy levels" while also providing the agency with $25 billion in additional emergency funding.
Photos show sorting machines in tatters as reports emerge that USPS is still dismantling processing equipment
Even though Trump-appointed postmaster general Louis DeJoy said on Tuesday that he is "suspending" recent policies that he has enacted that have slowed down mail delivery throughout the United States, new reports are claiming that mail sorting machines are still being dismantled throughout the country.
Photos obtained by ABC News show what appear to be disassembled mail sorting machines sitting in an Oregon Post Office facility after they were decommissioned last month.