‘Nasty Mexican dog’: White woman caught on video verbally attacking Latino man

A white woman was caught on video verbally attacking a Latino man who was out for a walk.

The incident was said to have occurred in California’s Bay Area. Video was shared on social media.

“My boyfriend was walking to his car when he witnessed a woman in his neighborhood yelling racial slurs at a Latino man walking his dog,” the Twitter user explained. “My [boyfriend] called her to stop and proceeded to walk to his car. She was waiting for him up the hill and started to attack him verbally.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nasty Mexican dog,” the woman can be heard shouting in the video.

“God bless you,” the man filming the incident replies.

As the woman continues to repeat the slur, the man warns: “Keep following me and I’ll call the police on you.”

“You’re following me, dog!” the woman exclaims.

“God bless you, lady,” the man says again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fuck off,” the woman snaps. “Don’t talk to me about Jesus! Stop talking to me, nasty dog.”

The video ends with the woman repeatedly yelling: “Nasty Mexican turd dog!”

According too the Twitter user who posted the video, local law enforcement was not interested in investigating the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.

BAY AREA- My boyfriend was walking to his car when he witnessed a woman in his neighborhood yelling racial slurs at a Latino man walking his dog. My bf called her to stop and proceeded to walk to his car. She was waiting for him up the hill and started to attack him verbally pic.twitter.com/JsqpqqFP5T — taurus queen 🏹 (@milkteamamacita) August 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT