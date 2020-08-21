Quantcast
National Zoo celebrates birth of giant panda in Washington, DC

Published

1 min ago

on

Mei Ziang, photo via Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

The National Zoo announced on Friday that a giant panda had been born in Washington, D.C.

“Giant panda Mei Xiang (may-SHONG) gave birth to a cub at Smithsonian’s National Zoo today, Aug. 21. Animal care staff witnessed the birth at 6:35 p.m. Mei Xiang picked the cub up immediately and began cradling and caring for it. The panda team heard the cub vocalize and glimpsed the cub for the first time briefly immediately after the birth. They are monitoring Mei Xiang and her cub via the Zoo’s panda cams,” the zoo announced.

The sex of the cub has not yet been determined.

“Giant pandas are an international symbol of endangered wildlife and hope, and with the birth of this precious cub we are thrilled to offer the world a much-needed moment of pure joy,” said Steve Monfort, John and Adrienne Mars Director of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. “Because Mei Xiang is of advanced maternal age, we knew the chances of her having a cub were slim. However, we wanted to give her one more opportunity to contribute to her species’ survival. I am incredibly proud of our animal care and science teams, whose expertise in giant panda behavior was critical to this conservation success.”


2020 Election

Texas GOP denies their ‘We are the storm’ slogan is a shout-out to conspiracy theorists

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Shortly after Allen West took over as the Texas GOP chair last month, he gave the party a new slogan — "We are the storm" — and plastered it everywhere: fundraising emails, social media accounts, even on T-shirts and hats for sale.

West, a former Florida congressman, indicated he drew inspiration for the slogan from an unattributed quote that he likes: "The devil whispers to the warrior slyly can it withstand the coming storm. The warrior responds, 'I am the storm.'" Others, however, saw something more nefarious: a dog whistle to the QAnon conspiracy movement — the one that President Donald Trump notably declined to denounce Wednesday, saying he did not know much about it while also speaking favorably of its followers.

Breaking Banner

Steve Bannon spread rumor Jared Kushner was ‘going to jail’: ex-Trump aide Sam Numberg

Published

57 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Former Donald Trump aide Sam Numberg discussed the indictment of Steve Bannon during a Friday interview by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber on "The Beat."

"I think this is mainly a feeder indictment, because they are looking into Steve's finances and apparently, you know, there have been a lot of complaints about this We Build the Wall and it has been complaints in multiple states," Nunberg said.

"And I think that Steve is going to have a lot of problems," he said. "I think Steve is probably going to get more indictments down the tunnel and he is probably looking at jail."

2020 Election

Trump caught on tape bragging about low Black turnout helping the GOP: ‘It was great’

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Politico has obtained new audio of the leader of the free world offering his views on how low Black turnout helped him win the 2016 election.

"In a private meeting inside Trump Tower days before his inauguration, Donald Trump told a group of civil rights leaders something most Republicans wouldn’t dare publicly acknowledge: lower turnout among Black voters did, in fact, benefit him in the 2016 presidential election," Politico reported. "Three-and-a-half years later, those comments take on new weight, as Democrats and Republicans battle over restrictions on voting amid an historic pandemic. Trump has repeatedly alleged, without evidence, that expanding mail-in voting will lead to massive fraud, and Republicans have filed lawsuits against a number of states attempting to do so. Higher voter turnout tends to benefit Democrats — low turnout among Black voters in key states is one of the reasons Hillary Clinton lost to Trump in 2016. And voting rights activists have warned that GOP efforts to limit access to absentee ballots could keep many from voting this fall, particularly Black people, seniors and others at high risk from Covid-19."

