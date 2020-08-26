NBA players boycott game in protest after Jacob Blake shooting

The Milwaukee Bucks have boycotted their upcoming game against the Orlando Magic this Wednesday in response to the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, HuffPost reports.

The Magic’s players reportedly wanted to go forward with the game, but then returned to the locker room after learning of the boycott.

BREAKING: The Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott and sit out Game 5 of the #NBA Playoffs today. Milwaukee is 40 miles from Kenosha — where Jacob Blake was shot 7 times and left paralyzed. This is an unprecedented collective action by a major sports team in recent time. Salute. — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) August 26, 2020

Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times in the back by police in front of his children. The incident has sparked a wave of protests that have since turned violent.