NBA players boycott game in protest after Jacob Blake shooting

Published

1 min ago

on

The Milwaukee Bucks have boycotted their upcoming game against the Orlando Magic this Wednesday in response to the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, HuffPost reports.

The Magic’s players reportedly wanted to go forward with the game, but then returned to the locker room after learning of the boycott.

Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times in the back by police in front of his children. The incident has sparked a wave of protests that have since turned violent.


‘You can’t survive’: Hurricane Laura storm surge will be so large it will reach I-10 highway and kill anyone in its wake

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 26, 2020

By

Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center warn that Hurricane Laura's storm surge will likely reach 20 feet high for the southern part of Louisiana. The surge will be so large and move inland so far that it could even reach the I-10 highway that many could be used to escape the storm.

NBC weatherman Al Roker explained Wednesday, "you can't survive that."

Tuesday, Houston reported that it was bussing people out of the city, as much as 100 miles north to safer shelters. Louisiana is similarly helping people get out of the Lake Charles area, which will have a direct hit from the storm.

Kenosha shooter had pro-cop social media history and associated with militia group: report

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 26, 2020

By

The 17-year-old charged with shooting three people and killing two of them during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this Tuesday is a self-described militia member who claimed to be in the scene to protect property of looters, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

In an interview conducted by a Daily Caller reporter that was posted to Twitter, Kyle Rittenhouse confirmed that he was there to protect businesses from looters.

Trump’s White House could be prosecuted for Hatch Act violations by the next president

Published

41 mins ago

on

August 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's White House is breaking the Hatch Act law non-stop throughout the Republican Convention this year. Given that the White House governs its own violations of the law, it isn't likely that the president will do anything to stop his appointees and other government staff who use their position to promote the president.

One thing that the Hatch Act does detail, however, is that there's no statute of limitations on those who violate the law. A 2012 update to the Hatch Act added penalties to the law giving it more teeth than previously.

"It's been the death penalty to your federal career," the Baltimore Sun cited ethics lawyer Kathleen Clark, who also serves as a law professor with Washington University in St. Louis.

