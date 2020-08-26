Quantcast
Connect with us

NBA protests are a result of Trump fanning racial tensions: Ex-NAACP chief

Published

4 mins ago

on

Donald Trump (Screen Grab)

On Wednesday, former NAACP Ben Jealous highlighted President Donald Trump’s responsibility for the fresh round of racial tensions — and linked the NBA players’ boycott to his actions.

“How significant is this, this moment? The NBA and these other teams?” asked host Erin Burnett.

“Oh, this is huge,” said Jealous. “I mean, it’s four years to the day since Colin Kaepernick started kneeling. While many may have wanted this solidarity earlier, it is right on time. And it is extremely powerful. This is a moment when the president should be stepping up to heal the nation. And instead he’s been doubling down all week. And here we have a young man, this shooter, who was at a Trump rally.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“His whole — his social media was full of Blue Lives Matter,” said Burnett. “There isn’t anybody who believes in the police who would believe in what this person had to do, what this person chose to do.”

“My granddad was in law enforcement. My cousins are in law enforcement now,” said Jealous. “But this young man who was at the Trump rally, you took at the RNC this week, and Trump has the McCloskeys, who brandished guns at BLM protesters, onstage. We have a president who is stoking this. So, to have the players step up in this moment in this way to shut things down, that leadership is leadership that our nation needs. We would expect it from the White House. We don’t expect it from the players, but I’ll take it from whatever corner we can get it from.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: NBA All-Star fights back tears talking about young activists not giving up after Jacob Blake slaying

Published

1 min ago

on

August 26, 2020

By

Five-time NBA All-Star player Chris Webber fought back tears when speaking about the NBA players' strike Wednesday evening in the wake of the Jacob Blake slaying.

The moment came a few hours after the news that all three games were being boycotted. NBA on TNT went live to players to hear their take on the protest.

Webber said that he wanted his voice to be heard since there were only a few of the same voices talking.

"I keep hearing about next steps, next steps. I don't really care what the next steps are because the first steps are to garner attention," he said. "They have everybody's attention around the world now. We know it won't end tomorrow. We know there have been a million marches, and nothing will change tomorrow. We keep hearing vote. 'Everybody vote.' But I'm here to speak for those who are always marginalized. Those that live in these neighborhoods, and we tell them to vote, and then we just walk away."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP forcing Trump to build ‘bizarre narrative’ as a friend to Black people: ‘Art of the Deal’ co-author

Published

50 mins ago

on

August 26, 2020

By

On Wednesday, "Art of the Deal" co-author Tony Schwartz broke down how the Republican convention is building a counternarrative to try to strengthen President Donald Trump with a few key groups of voters.

"There's three audiences that speech will have a different influence on," said Schwartz. "There's his base. They don't care what he says. They're with him night, day, eyes open, eyes closed, doesn't matter. There's the Biden supporters and the Democrats who are not going to be, you know, will affect how they move forward in the campaign, but they're not the target of this speech."

"So, really, we're talking about the 7 percent, 8 percent, who in one measure or another are swing voters or on the fence," said Schwartz. "What he's going to do, almost surely, is he's going to continue to build this bizarre fantasy that he's a reasonable human being and that he's got progressive instincts, that he loves women and he loves Black people and he loves Mexicans and that's been the fantasy that he has built during this week."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

John Roberts’ dark and sordid history bodes poorly if the 2020 election goes to the Supreme Court

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 26, 2020

By

As election day approaches, voting-rights lawsuits are heating up across the country. In two separate federal cases in August, 20 states and the District of Columbia sued President Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to reverse cutbacks to the postal system designed to undermine the agency’s ability to deliver the expected upsurge in mail-in ballots this fall.

Continue Reading
 
 