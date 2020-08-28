NBA teams practice Friday with playoff restart date unknown
NBA teams returned to practice Friday inside their coronavirus quarantine bubble with no word about when playoff games will resume following a protest shutdown over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
The league released a Friday workout schedule for all teams remaining in the Disney World campus at Orlando, Florida, which indicated Friday would be a third consecutive day without games.
The Milwaukee Bucks began the sports protest movement Wednesday by not taking the court for their game against Orlando in the wake of the shooting of Blake, an African-American, at Kenosha in their home state of Wisconsin.
If the playoffs resume Saturday, they are expected to feature the games that would have been played on Wednesday with the next day’s lineups to follow in order from the delay.
In the wake of the NBA’s shutdown over the Blake shooting, other leagues have followed suit, with Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the Women’s NBA and the National Hockey League postponing games as well.
“Change doesn’t happen with just talk!! It happens with action and needs to happen NOW!” tweeted four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Friday marked the 57th anniversary of the Martin Luther King Jr.-led March on Washington, a gathering to support civil and economic rights for African-Americans where King delivered his famous “I Have A Dream” speech.
MLB, which postponed seven games Thursday and three games Wednesday in support of racial justice, paid tribute Friday to Jackie Robinson, the first black player in the league.
MLB’s annual Jackie Robinson Day, usually held April 15 to recall his historic first game but delayed this year by the Covid-19 pandemic, comes on the 75th anniversary of when Robinson and Brooklyn Dodgers owner Branch Rickey first spoke of the breaking of MLB’s color barrier.
© 2020 AFP
Rick Wilson trashes his former boss Rudy Giuliani’s RNC speech: ‘Everything but the N-word’
Former Republican strategist Rick Wilson was appalled by his former boss Rudy Giuliani's speech at the Republican National Convention.
The former New York City mayor, who now works as President Donald Trump's personal attorney, railed against an "unprecedented wave of lawlessness" that he blamed on Black Lives Matter protesters and Antifa activists, and Wilson said on his Daily Beast podcast that he was mortified.
“There's never been a more perfect exemplar of ‘everything Trump touches dies,’ because that speech tonight -- it was, at one point, everything but the N-word," Wilson said of his former employer. "They're coming for you, they're coming for you to your suburbs, these Black Lives Matter [protesters].”
Trump ‘regards himself as a wartime leader of Red America against Blue America’: Former Bush speechwriter
A former speechwriter for President George W. Bush has written a startling essay that argues President Donald Trump sees himself as a "wartime leader" who is leading an attack on his own citizens.
In his latest piece in The Atlantic, David Frum argues that Trump's divisive speech at the White House on Thursday "proved once again that he regards himself as a wartime leader of Red America against Blue America."
In particular, he was struck by the way Trump made the White House itself into a partisan symbol by telling the crowd of his political opponents, "The fact is, we’re here and they’re not."
Colorado business owner goes off on ‘selfish bully’ who attacked employee over mask order
A Colorado business owner called for stiffer penalties against anti-maskers who attack workers over coronavirus restrictions.
The owner of the Golden Moon Speakeasy was upset that a customer identified as 62-year-old John Roche got into an argument Saturday over Golden city council's mask mandate and shoved the employee into a doorway, reported KCNC-TV.
“This is an employee of a business, following the law and doing what we’re legally required to do,” said Stephen Gould, owner of the distillery and restaurant.