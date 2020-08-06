Nearly half of inmates at Arizona prison test positive for virus
More than 500 inmates — nearly half the population — of a prison in the US state of Arizona have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said, while at a California prison the virus death toll hit 22.
The Arizona Department of Corrections said Tuesday that 517 inmates at the ASPC-Tucson Whetstone prison “have tested positive for COVID-19.”
Those inmates “are currently being housed as a cohort together in separate areas and are receiving appropriate medical care. They will not be allowed back into the general population until they have been medically cleared,” its statement read.
The coronavirus has severely afflicted US jails and penitentiaries, home to the world’s biggest prison population, which comprises 2.3 million inmates.
Officials are unable to force adequate distancing in crowded cells and face shortages of medical personnel and personal protective gear.
Arizona, population 7.3 million, has reported more than 180,000 coronavirus cases, of which 1,429 are in prisons. Seven of its COVID-19 fatalities came in state prisons.
California however has reported 51 deaths among prisoners, including 22 in the notorious San Quentin prison just north of San Francisco.
The most recent victim “died August 4th at an outside hospital from what appear to be complications related to COVID-19,” the California Department of Corrections said.
One day earlier prison authorities reported the death of a San Quentin prisoner on death row after contracting COVID-19, while five other inmates died between July 24 and 26.
California, population 40 million, has reported more than 524,000 coronavirus cases and 9,700 deaths.
In an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus in the close confines of prisons, since March 11 authorities in the state have released 15,683 inmates who were behind bars for minor crimes or were nearing the end of their sentences.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Dr. Fauci says his family is being threatened because of a ‘completely crazy’ backlash against science
Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's John Berman on Thursday that he and his family are facing death threats because some Americans are having an irrational backlash against scientists during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When asked by Berman about the threats he's received, Fauci turned it into a broader discussion about America's divisive politics.
"You know, there's such divisiveness right now in this country, John, I mean, I can't explain it," he said. "The kinds of things that you see in society, you have a lot of outlier people that do things that are almost inexplicable, where the push back against science is in a way that gets translated into threats to me, my daughters, my wife. I mean that is completely crazy, it really makes you shake your head."
COVID-19
Facebook, Twitter take aim at Trump ‘misinformation’
Facebook and Twitter took aim at US President Donald Trump and his campaign Wednesday over a video post in which he contended that children are "almost immune" to the coronavirus, a claim they said amounted to "misinformation."
In an extraordinary move, Facebook removed the clip from the president's account -- the first time it has taken down one of his posts for violating its content rules.
The video -- an excerpt from a Fox News interview -- "includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation," a Facebook spokesperson told AFP.
COVID-19
Coronavirus pandemic leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever
The indigenous peoples of the Amazon have already seen their homelands ravaged by illegal deforestation, industrial farming, mining, oil exploration and unlawful occupation of their ancestral territories.
Now, the coronavirus pandemic has magnified their plight, just as the forest fires are raging once more.
The Amazon, the world's largest tropical rainforest, is a vital resource in the race to curb climate change -- it spans over 7.4 million square kilometers (2.85 million square miles).
It covers 40 percent of the surface area of South America, stretching across nine countries and territories: Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela.