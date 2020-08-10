Nevada GOP blasted for allowing ‘dangerous lies’ by the Trump campaign about the state’s elections
Republicans were harshly criticized by veteran Nevada reporter Jon Ralson for telling “dangerous lies” about the state’s upcoming 2020 election.
Ralston, the editor of The Nevada Independent, noted a tweet by former GOP Attorney General Adam Laxalt.
“Mail in voting is to voting what a take home exam is to a proctored one! And if you have a million dollar winning lottery ticket would you mail it in to claim the prize? Or would you hand carry it? Why would we treat the sacred right to vote with any more laxity?” Laxalt asked. “Secure our vote!”
Ralston blasted Laxalt’s position.
“Your frequent reminder that Laxalt had the chance to vote in-person in June, but instead chose to vote by mail,” Ralston noted. “Why would he treat the sacred right to vote with any more laxity?”
Ralston noted it wasn’t just Laxalt, not a column by Trump campaign senior advisor Jason Miller at the right-wing Daily Caller website, noting three lies.
Ralston said Trump campaign senior advisor Mercedes Schlapp, Laxalt and Miller “are being allowed to spout these dangerous lies about Nevada’s electoral process and NV GOP electeds are standing around like potted plants.”
“What a low point. Disgraceful,” he declared.
Read his full thread:
Your frequent reminder that Laxalt had the chance to vote in-person in June, but instead chose to vote by mail. Why would he treat the sacred right to vote with any more laxity?
It's a mystery wrapped in a paradox encased in a conundrum. https://t.co/yYxL33Z2zx
— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) August 10, 2020
"The state will mail every voter — living or dead, at home or moved — a ballot."
No, this is not happening. This is a lie.
"So ballots cast after November 3 — invalid ballots — will be included in the state’s results."
Another lie….
— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) August 10, 2020
It is stunning that Trump and his minions, from @mercedesschlapp, @AdamLaxalt and @JasonMillerinDC, are being allowed to spout these dangerous lies about Nevada's electoral process and NV GOP electeds are standing around like potted plants.
What a low point. Disgraceful.
— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) August 10, 2020
2020 Election
100 prominent black men urge Biden to pick woman of color for VP
Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs led more than 100 prominent African-American men Monday in penning an open letter urging presidential candidate Joe Biden to choose a woman of color as his running mate.
The presumptive Democratic nominee is expected to announce his vice presidential pick in the coming days, ahead of next week's Democratic National Convention.
The group, including radio host Charlamagne Tha God and faith leaders like Reverend William Barber, warned that failing to choose a woman of color would cost Biden the election against President Donald Trump.
"For too long black women have been asked to do everything from rally the troops to risk their lives for the Democratic Party with no acknowledgment, no respect, no visibility, and certainly not enough support," they wrote.
2020 Election
Conservative Trump critic warns we may be ‘naively drifting toward a political cataclysm’
Between the coronavirus pandemic, the George Floyd protests, a brutal economic downturn and what promises to be an increasingly ugly presidential election, 2020 will go down in history as a year of frayed nerves. Conservative journalist Charlie Sykes, in an article for The Bulwark, lays out some reasons why tension and anxiety are likely to grow worse and worse as Election Day draws closer.
“It is August 10, 2020, and I can’t remember the last time I wore long pants,” Sykes confesses. “I haven’t shaved in days, spend much of my time talking to my dogs, and have no idea what the next three months will bring. There are 85 days until the election, and then another 78 days until Inauguration Day — for a total of 163 days that will test all of us in ways we can’t predict.”
2020 Election
Biden has ‘utterly devastated’ one of Trump’s favorite attack lines — and he did it with the help of Fox News: journalist
One of President Donald Trump’s favorite attack lines against former Vice President Joe Biden is “Sleepy Joe,” which is Trump’s way of claiming that the 77-year-old Biden is past his prime and is unfit for the presidency either mentally or physically. But journalist Dean Obeidallah, in an August 10 op-ed for CNN’s website, argues that Biden has “utterly devastated one of President Donald Trump’s most repeated attack lines”— and the “irony” is that “Fox News helped him do it.”