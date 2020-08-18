New 911 transcript shows the results of Tucker Carlson’s threats to reporters

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson openly threatened New York Times reporters on air in July, unleashing a torrent of his apparent fans to torment and harass them over a lie. A new 911 phone call transcript, first published by the Washington Post on Monday, revealed more details about the consequences of the host’s actions.

Carlson claimed that reporters for the Times were working on a story that would identify the location of his family’s home. However, the Times denied that it planned to reveal the location, and the story that was in the works has yet to be published.

But it seems that didn’t matter to Carlson. He openly threatened the reporters working on the story.

“So how would Murray Carpenter and his photographer, Tristan Spinski, feel if we told you where they live?” he said on air. “If we put pictures of their homes on the air?”

He didn’t identify their homes — but, as he must have known, he didn’t need to. Online sleuths were likely to find their addresses in revenge for a wrong against Carlson that never even took place.

And it appears that’s exactly what happened. Erik Wemple of the Post reported that the two freelancers faced a wave of threats over various media.

And on Monday, Wemple shared a 911 transcript related to the incident. He explained:

