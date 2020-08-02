Quantcast
New anti-Trump video mocks Trump for his 5-year-long lie about having a ‘healthcare plan’

Published

1 min ago

on

A brutal new video from MeidasTouch PAC mocks President Donald Trump for another of his broken promises from the 2016 campaign.

Starting in 2015, Trump maintained that the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, should be killed and that he would replace it with something better. The problem is that at no time in the 10 years Republicans have tried to undermine the law have they been able to create an alternative.

“Obamacare. We’re going to repeal it, we’re going to replace it, get something great. Repeal it, replace it, get something great!” Trump said in 2015 at an event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Before Trump was sworn in on Jan. 20, 2017, he promised that the GOP’s “repeal and replace” plan would have “insurance for everybody.” It didn’t, which is the main reason that Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) voted it down and barred the bill’s passage.

“We’re going to have insurance for everybody,” Trump said in a 2017 interview with The Washington Post. “There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can’t pay for it, you don’t get it. That’s not going to happen with us.”

Republicans have effectively defunded much of the program by eliminating the health insurance mandate, leaving Democrats with a list of things they’ll need to restore and alter when the U.S. Senate falls back into Democratic hands.

It has become clear that the GOP has little interest in a healthcare bill. When they held both the House and the Senate, they weren’t capable of crafting any legislation that their own party could agree with.

See the video from MeidasTouch below:


