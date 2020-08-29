New book will reportedly expose Melania Trump’s dark side
Pundits have been using the word “empathy” a lot in connection with the speech that First Lady Melania Trump delivered on the second night of this year’s Republican National Convention — stressing that she tried to show “empathy” in an effort to soften President Donald Trump’s image. But according to a new book by former Melania Trump adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, empathy is one of the things that she lacks.
Wolkoff’s book, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady,” is due out this Tuesday, September 1, and Vanity Fair’s Emily Jane Fox describes it as “an illuminating story of the dissolution of a female friendship, with drama both high and low, slights overt and subtle, and visceral pain.” Fox notes that she previously reported on tensions between Wolkoff and the first lady in a Vanity Fair article published in February 2019.
The new book by Melania Trump’s close friend and adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is remarkable in that she has receipts and she prints them. And those receipts show that Melania, a silent vessel onto which we’ve projected so much, is so deeply Trumpian https://t.co/RB7oHKdKNl
— Emily Jane Fox (@emilyjanefox) August 28, 2020
The book, according to Fox, is full of anecdotes that show Melania Trump’s lack of concern for others.
“In these passages,” Fox explains, “she sounds far more like her husband than anyone has given her credit for. Other choices chronicled by Wolkoff carry a distinctive Trumpian flair…. If Melania had her sights set on wearing Karl Lagerfeld, she wore Karl Lagerfeld. If she wanted to wear stilettos to visit a hurricane-ravaged town, she wore stilettos. If she wanted to be referred to on a Christmas card as ‘First Lady-Elect’ — even though no other first-lady-to-be had used the term because, as Wolkoff reminded her, it is not an elected position — she did it anyway. ‘Melania,’ she writes, ‘Did. Not. Care.’”
The book also describes Melania Trump as feeling very competitive with the president’s daughter, White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump.
Fox notes, “Wolkoff writes that Ivanka and her staff wrote to her and Melania about co-hosting several events that were traditionally hosted by just the first lady. ‘Are you kidding me?,’ Melania asked Wolkoff about Ivanka’s request to collaborate for International Women’s Day. ‘Seriously? I’m not co-hosting.’ For the annual luncheon held for the governors’ spouses that Ivanka wanted in on, Melania said, ‘We need to let her know that I know this is a first lady event done every year…OMG. They just want to take credit for it.”
2020 Election
Here are 5 accidentally revealing lines from Trump supporters at the RNC
Unsurprisingly, the Republican National Convention was filled with lies about President Donald Trump, his administration, the Republican Party, and the Democrats. But on occasion, the speakers slipped some truth into their speeches.
And on some of those occasions, the truth seemed to come out unintentionally. Or at least, the speaker’s wording left open the possibility of interpreting it quite differently than was intended.
Here are five claims from RNC speakers that were accidentally revealing:
1. Ivanka Trump: “The results speak for themselves.”
2020 Election
‘Somebody is going to bomb you — might even be tonight’: Man at Trump rally to reporter
Boston 7 News reporter Alex DiPrato on Friday posted video from outside of President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Manchester, N.H.
As DiPrato was apparently looking at his phone, a maskless man approached him.
"Did you guys film what happened to Rand Paul last night?" the man asked the reporter. "How would you like that to happen to you?"
"Yeah, you can act like you got someone to text, but you're really just a p*ssy," the man said.
"How do you sleep at night when you lie to people?" the man asked, repeating Trump's criticism of the press. "How do you sleep at night when you're a f*cking liar?"
2020 Election
Fears ‘Trump has some health issues’ after the president has difficulty walking up short set of stairs
In June, there were worries President Donald Trump was "deteriorating rapidly" after he had great difficulty walking down a ramp after a commencement address at West Point.
In defense, Trump falsely claimed the ramp was "long and steep".
Trump descended a ramp extremely carefully at the end of his West Point speech today pic.twitter.com/uMG3KyB1V1