New dirty trick emerges in Florida GOP primary
Byron Donalds is among the candidates who is competing in a GOP primary in Florida’s 19th congressional district, which is in the southwestern part of the state — and he is stressing that he is still in the race after a text blast sent out this week falsely claimed he had dropped out.
Donalds is alleging that a fellow Republican in the primary, Casey Askar, was behind that deceptive text blast. The Florida Politics website reports that in a Facebook video, Donalds alleged, “A text message just went out from a rival campaign, and I know whose campaign it is. This is the Casey Askar campaign.”
But Askar’s campaign flatly denies having anything to do with the text blast, which read, “While it may seem disappointing, I promise that my fight to expand the party and defend President Trump is now over.”
Donalds, an African-American conservative, also went to Twitter to assure voters that he is “still in the race”:
It’s Election Day and I need your vote NOW more than ever. A FAKE text from my opponents went out today claiming we dropped out. We must fight back against this lie. Please tell your friends & family I’m still in the race and to vote for a PROVEN Conservative–Byron Donalds. #FL19 pic.twitter.com/6NnsINVA2S
— Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) August 18, 2020
How to make sure your vote counts in November
The time is now! Voting in the presidential election will begin in many states in just a few weeks – as early as Sept. 4 in North Carolina. Every state’s regulations and procedures are different, so it is vital that you understand the requirements and opportunities to vote where you live.
Here’s how to make sure you’re ready to vote, and that your vote will count.
Giuliani tried to attack Biden by reading a book on mental disorders — and it did not go well for him
Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani posted a photo on Twitter on Tuesday showing him reading a copy of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, DSM 5.
"Currently doing research on a major exposé. This will completely shake the 2020 Presidential election," Giuliani posted. "Stay tuned."
Giuliani was quickly roasted for his Twitter post, here's some of what people were saying:
https://twitter.com/NYinLA2121/status/1295806287763001345
The first step is admitting you have a problem. Proud of you, Rudy.
Warnings of GOP attempt to ‘control the narrative’ as Senate Republicans set hearing with DeJoy just ahead of House testimony
According to a new analysis of FEC records, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy "has given tens of thousands of dollars to Republican senators up for re-election this November."
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson announced Tuesday that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy—a major donor to the GOP—will testify at a virtual Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Friday, just days ahead of DeJoy's scheduled appearance before the Democrat-controlled House Oversight Committee.