New leak: Top USPS official orders local post offices not to reconnect mail sorting machines

Published

1 min ago

on

Photo: Shutterstock

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is being investigated for attempting to intentionally slow down the U.S. mail to discourage voting by mail and disrupt any ballots being sent through the U.S. Postal Service.

While DeJoy announced that he would roll back all of his actions, he not only hasn’t done it, leaked emails obtained by VICE News revealed that local post offices were told not to plug back in mail sorting machines that were taken offline.

“Please message out to your respective Maintenance Managers tonight. They are not to reconnect/reinstall machines that have previously been disconnected without approval from HQ Maintenance, no matter what direction they are getting from their plant manager,” Director of Maintenance Operations Kevin Couch put in an email. “Please have them flow that request through you then on to me for a direction.”

A later email sent to regional maintenance managers forwarded the request with the sentence: “We are not to reconnect any machines that have previously been disconnected.”

DeJoy had released a statement saying he wanted to “avoid even the appearance” of any impropriety ahead of the election. He’s scheduled to appear before Congress next week.

Read the full report at VICE News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
