New Lincoln Project ad blitz targets Latino voters in crucial red states

Published

12 mins ago

on

Ivanka Trump with her father in a Lincoln Project ad (screengrab)

The Lincoln Project, a political action group made up of anti-Trump Republicans, is gearing up to launch an ad campaign targeting Latino voters in the red states of Florida, Texas, and Arizona, Newsweek has learned.

The bilingual, six-figure ad buy is aimed at Puerto Ricans in Florida and Latino voters in Arizona and Texas, and “represents the first salvo in micro-targeting Hispanics who the group feels has reason to dislike Trump’s leadership and rhetoric on issues that matter to them,” Newsweek reports.

“The ad brings together George W. Bush veterans from his 2000 campaign, when exit polls showed he received a sizable 35 percent of the Latino vote, including Lincoln Project co-founder Mike Madrid, consultant Cesar Martinez, and legendary ad man Lionel Sosa, who helped Ronald Reagan and Bush garner larger than expected support from Hispanics,” reports Newsweek.

Read the full report over at Newsweek.


2020 Election

‘Livid’ Republicans consider ousting House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for tying their fortunes to Trump: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

According to a report from the Washington Post, disgruntled Republican House members have been meeting and making plans to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House Minority Leader should Donald Trump be defeated in November.

The report notes that there are a number of complaints that have been made against the California Republican, who saw the House change hands on his watch as a result of the "Blue wave" 2018 election, with many of the problems attributed to McCarthy's close affiliation with Donald Trump who is hurting them all.

2020 Election

Trump-endorsed GOP candidate questioned whether 2017 Las Vegas massacre was a false flag operation

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

Trump-endorsed Georgia congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene two years ago wrote an article that questioned whether the 2017 massacre at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas was a false flag operation set up to justify seizing Americans' guns.

NBC News has found an archive of articles that Greene once wrote for a right-wing website called American Truth Seekers, including one where she said she may have "uncovered" Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock's true motive.

