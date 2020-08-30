New Yorkers celebrate Met’s reopening as a sign life is returning
New York (AFP) – With visitors raising their arms in a sign of victory, clapping and lining up eagerly at ticket windows, New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art reopened its doors to the public on Saturday in a festive atmosphere — a sign for many that the largest US metropolis is returning to normality after a nearly six-month closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “I am a huge supporter of all the museums, and I’m so excited to be here,” said Michelle Scully, a 39-year-old public relations worker who was near the front of the queue at the imposing edifice on Fifth Avenue, next to Centr…
Ivanka Trump pitched a rosy second term — and glossed over the reality for working women
Introducing her father on the final night of the Republican National Convention, Ivanka Trump presented Americans with a picture of a grandfather, a defender of working people and of women — an unconventional “people’s” president.
It was a rousing message, delivered by one of the administration’s most effective surrogates — even if the positive portrait it painted was at odds with many of the president’s public actions.
‘Troubling’: Experts fear Trump’s ‘October surprise’ could hurt America’s public health ‘for generations to come’
Public health experts on Saturday decried the Food and Drug Administration's "troubling" approval of a Covid-19 treatment which has not been proven to help patients who are severely ill with the disease.
The FDA expanded its emergency authorization on remdesivir on Friday evening, allowing its use for all patients who are hospitalized with Covid-19. Previously, the drug had been approved—and shown to benefit—only patients who are not ill enough to require the use of a ventilator.
FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn claimed that "the data show that this treatment has the potential to help even more hospitalized patients who are suffering from the effects of this devastating virus," but epidemiologists and other experts pushed back.
Watch: The 2020 RNC’s most egregious lies — debunked
In this video, I debunk some of the most egregious lies from the 2020 Republican National Convention.
There were so many that the selection was difficult. From pretending the coronavirus pandemic is over to claiming Trump built the “best economy ever,” there was no shortage of misinformation and outright falsehoods during the RNC. I reacted to the most outrageous whoppers and provided some fact-based rebuttals.
Vote the liar-in-chief and his enablers out in November, and share this video with anyone you think watched this dangerous misinformation parade.