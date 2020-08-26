New Zealand mosque attacks gunman will not speak at sentencing
The man responsible for the deadly 2019 mosque attacks in New Zealand will not speak at his sentencing on Thursday as was expected.The Christchurch High Court confirmed on Wednesday that standby counsel would instead make a brief submisson on behalf of Brenton Tarrant, 29.The Australian citizen pleaded guilty in March to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one charge of terrorism.Earlier on Wednesday, the third day of the sentencing hearing, the actions of a man who ran towards Tarrant during the attacks were acknowledged in the Court.Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah was at the Linwood Islam…
US court rejects Roman Polanski’s bid to rejoin Academy
Director Roman Polanski's legal battle against his expulsion from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was thrown out by a Los Angeles judge Tuesday.
The "Chinatown" and "Rosemary's Baby" filmmaker fled the United States in 1978 after admitting to the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl.
He was expelled from the Los Angeles-based Academy, which awards the Oscars, four decades later amid the #MeToo movement, and filed a legal petition to force the prestigious organization to reverse its decision.
But Los Angeles superior court judge Mary Strobel found the Academy board "had cause to expel" Polanski, and that its decision "is supported by the evidence" and "was not arbitrary or capricious."
COVID-19
Bolsonaro’s son Flavio tests positive for virus in Brazil
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's eldest son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, said Tuesday he has tested positive for the new coronavirus but was asymptomatic.
The 39-year-old senator's office said in a statement he was "feeling fine," isolating at home and taking the anti-malaria drug chloroquine, which his father has aggressively pushed as a treatment for COVID-19 despite studies finding it is ineffective against the virus.
Known for his staunch support of his father, the younger Bolsonaro is under investigation for an alleged embezzlement scheme when he was a state lawmaker for Rio de Janeiro.
COVID-19
Fears of ‘spillover’ to vulnerable in Europe as Covid-19 surges among young
France recorded a new post-lockdown record of new Covid-19 cases on Sunday; the virus has also bounced back in Spain, Italy and Germany. Death rates remain low as the virus is mainly circulating among young people, but experts say social-distancing measures should be tightened to stop the pandemic severely affecting the more vulnerable elderly once more.
France reported 4,897 new coronavirus cases on August 23 – the third time in the past week that the daily figure has surpassed 4,000, and the highest tally since the country emerged in May from the two-month lockdown that held the virus back. The score was down to 1,955 on Monday, although the number tends to be artificially low at the start of the week as there is a lag in processing results over the weekend.