‘No pajama pants allowed’: Illinois school district will enforce dress code during distance learning

While on campus, students in Illinois’ school district are not allowed to wear hats, bandannas, sunglasses, pajama pants or slippers in school. Now that distance learning will be going forward as planned for this school year, the Springfield Public Schools’ dress code is being enforced at home as well, according to the New York Times.

“Along with the clothing requirements, the district’s remote learning guidelines mandate that students be ‘sitting up out of bed, preferably at a desk or table,'” the Times reports. “A district spokeswoman, Bree Hankins, said in a statement that the remote learning guidelines were developed collaboratively with teachers, administrators and parents, and that the dress code reflected what the students would be wearing when in school.”

