Noir ‘The Batman’ footage thrills fans at DC virtual event
Robert Pattinson showcased “The Batman” footage and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hyped up his new anti-hero movie “Black Adam” as Hollywood A-listers and their comic-book alter-egos hosted a sprawling online event Saturday.
The virtual “DC FanDome” from Warner Bros comes after real-world extravaganzas beloved by comic-book fans — such as Comic-Con — were canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Headline billing went to “The Batman,” a dark, detective-style mystery take on the Caped Crusader which star Pattinson said had to shut down midway through production in March due to Covid-19.
Director Matt Reeves said his version — still due next year — is inspired by classic noirs like “Chinatown” and “Taxi Driver,” and will meet a “very human and very flawed” Bruce Wayne in his second year as Batman, trying to solve a series of crimes.
First-ever footage from the much-hyped movie left fans drooling online, with a mysterious villain leaving notes for Batman at crime scenes across Gotham — and the film’s hero pummeling a street thug before growling: “I’m vengeance.”
Like the rival, record-breaking Marvel films, several movies featuring DC characters including Superman are inter-connected, with shared storylines and crossover cameos.
Saturday’s all-day event premiered footage and panels for follow-ups to blockbusters “Wonder Woman,” “Suicide Squad” and “Shazam!” — despite uncertainty over release dates, with many US theaters closed.
Johnson — the world’s top-paid movie star who is now making his first foray into the superhero “universe” — teased next year’s “Black Adam,” in which he will play a 5,000-year-old rebel slave determined to mete out ruthless justice.
“Things will never be the same. Because the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change,” the former wrestler warned rival stars in typically bombastic style.
Details for “The Flash” movie — in which Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are both set to reprise their former roles as Batman — were kept under wraps, except that its young hero will hop through time and space in the so-called “multiverse.”
Footage of “The Suicide Squad” showed Margot Robbie and Viola Davis return alongside new cast members Idris Elba, John Cena and Peter Capaldi.
Kicking things off Saturday was “Wonder Woman 1984” — penciled to be the next DC movie due out, in October, despite the pandemic.
“I really think the movie is so great on the big screen,” said director Patty Jenkins. “We believe in putting it in the cinema… I can’t wait for it to come out soon!”
The event comes as WarnerMedia — which owns the movie rights to DC comics — undergoes a massive restructuring, including the loss of hundreds of studio jobs.
Parent company AT&T is refocusing on new streaming service HBO Max, which has delighted comic-book obsessives with plans for a new director’s cut of ensemble superhero movie “Justice League.”
Director Zack Snyder stepped down from the 2017 original due to family tragedy, and fans disappointed by the end product have spent years campaigning for his vision to be restored.
Saturday’s panel on the “Snyder Cut” sent geeks around the world into social media meltdown, with Snyder confirming it will feature four, hour-long episodes — twice the length of the studio-cut original.
TikTok to sue Trump over crackdown
Video app TikTok said Saturday it will challenge in court a Trump administration crackdown on the popular Chinese-owned platform, which Washington accuses of being a national security threat.
As tensions soar between the world's two biggest economies, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 6 giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance -- effectively setting a deadline for a potential pressured sale of the app to a US company.
"To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system," TikTok said in a statement.
2020 Election
‘Not COVID sanitized’: Trump attempts to suppress election drop boxes after realizing USPS doesn’t control them
President Donald Trump on Sunday sought to suppress the use of election drop boxes after complaining that the states -- not the federal government -- "controls" them.
"So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster," Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday morning. "Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas?"
"They are not Covid sanitized," he added. "A big fraud!"
South Korea tightens virus curbs as global deaths cross 800,000
South Korea ramped up coronavirus restrictions on Sunday to try to contain a growing outbreak, as many countries around the world battled worrying surges in infections.
The pandemic has killed more than 800,000 people globally, and continues to unleash destruction with areas such as Western Europe detecting spikes in infections not seen for many months.
Infections have soared past 23 million globally, and some countries are still facing their first waves -- such as India, which crossed three million cases on Sunday.
South Korea, which had largely brought its outbreak under control, tightened curbs to try to contain a new, growing cluster of cases.