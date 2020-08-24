‘North Korean propaganda lady’ Kimberly Guilfoyle bashed for ‘full fascist’ RNC speech

On Monday, at the Republican National Convention, Trump strategist Kimberly Guilfoyle took the stage to give a forceful speech attacking Democrats and warning that they pose a threat to the American way of life.

The speech was panned by commenters on social media, who found it jarring and aggressive.

kimberly guilfoyle yelling like the north korean propaganda lady — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 25, 2020

Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle yelling? Isn’t it an empty room? #RNCConvention — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle is coming hard too night. #RNC2020Convention pic.twitter.com/sLVHt5PPYu — Jarmain Harrell (@jarmain84) August 25, 2020

Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle shouting??? #RNCConvention — KEVIN BEATTY (@producerdoom) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle going full fascist. — Eric Heggie (@EricHeggie) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle is hollering at me. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 25, 2020

Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle yelling? — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 25, 2020

Did Kim Guilfoyle just claim her Puerto Rican mother was an immigrant when Puerto Rico is part of America? JFC. — Liz Mair (@LizMair) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle making sure no white suburban women votes for Trump. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 25, 2020