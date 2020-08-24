‘North Korean propaganda lady’ Kimberly Guilfoyle bashed for ‘full fascist’ RNC speech
On Monday, at the Republican National Convention, Trump strategist Kimberly Guilfoyle took the stage to give a forceful speech attacking Democrats and warning that they pose a threat to the American way of life.
The speech was panned by commenters on social media, who found it jarring and aggressive.
kimberly guilfoyle yelling like the north korean propaganda lady
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 25, 2020
Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle yelling? Isn’t it an empty room? #RNCConvention
— Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) August 25, 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle is coming hard too night. #RNC2020Convention pic.twitter.com/sLVHt5PPYu
— Jarmain Harrell (@jarmain84) August 25, 2020
Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle shouting??? #RNCConvention
— KEVIN BEATTY (@producerdoom) August 25, 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle going full fascist.
— Eric Heggie (@EricHeggie) August 25, 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle is hollering at me.
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 25, 2020
Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle yelling?
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 25, 2020
Did Kim Guilfoyle just claim her Puerto Rican mother was an immigrant when Puerto Rico is part of America? JFC.
— Liz Mair (@LizMair) August 25, 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle making sure no white suburban women votes for Trump.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 25, 2020
2020 Election
Trump at the RNC claims Democrats are the ones who want to get rid of postal workers
On Monday, President Donald Trump made his first appearance at the Republican National Convention — and appeared onscreen at the White House with several people including a postal worker.
The president used the opportunity to push back on the recent reports of postal delays, flatly denying everything and trying to claim, with no basis or explanation, that it's Democrats who are trying to get rid of the Postal Service — even though Democrats just passed a bill to increase USPS funding.
2020 Election
Jim Jordan ripped for giving RNC speech on crime — despite the Ohio State sex scandal
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) spoke during the first night of the Republican National Committee Convention.
Jordan complained about crime during his speech, despite allegations that he was aware Ohio State wrestling team students were molested while he was a coach.
Here's some of what people were saying about Jordan's speech:
