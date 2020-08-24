Quantcast
‘North Korean propaganda lady’ Kimberly Guilfoyle bashed for ‘full fascist’ RNC speech

Kimberly Guilfoyle at the RNC (image via CNN).

On Monday, at the Republican National Convention, Trump strategist Kimberly Guilfoyle took the stage to give a forceful speech attacking Democrats and warning that they pose a threat to the American way of life.

The speech was panned by commenters on social media, who found it jarring and aggressive.

‘North Korean propaganda lady’ Kimberly Guilfoyle bashed for ‘full fascist’ RNC speech

August 24, 2020

On Monday, at the Republican National Convention, Trump strategist Kimberly Guilfoyle took the stage to give a forceful speech attacking Democrats and warning that they pose a threat to the American way of life.

The speech was panned by commenters on social media, who found it jarring and aggressive.

kimberly guilfoyle yelling like the north korean propaganda lady

— Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 25, 2020

