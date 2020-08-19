Quantcast
‘Not even Oreos are safe’: Reporter lays out all the products Trump has called for boycotting

Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Wednesday, writing for The Daily Beast, reporter Pilar Melendez laid out all of the times President Donald Trump has called for boycotting products — remarking that “not even Oreos are safe.”

“The MAGA president has urged his supporters to cancel a long list of products or institutions, usually launching his rallying cry on Twitter,” wrote Melendez. “On Wednesday, he added to the ever growing list, discouraging Americans from buying Goodyear tires after the company apparently told Kansas employees in a presentation slide that MAGA attire (or any other political causes) were not allowed, while Black Lives Matter and LGBT causes were.”

Among the boycotts Trump has called for, noted Melendez: Harley-Davidson motorcycles, for moving overseas to avoid his tariff war; Apple, for resisting law enforcement demands to compromise its encryption features to help them spy on terrorists; CNN, for reporting on and fact-checking his claims and record; Megyn Kelly’s former Fox News show, for asking him questions about his disrespect of women; Macy’s, for dropping his clothing line; Univision, for cutting ties with him over his anti-immigrant rhetoric; Rolling Stone magazine, for featuring the Boston Marathon bomber on its cover; HBO, because Bill Maher made fun of him; Mexico, for detaining a U.S. Marine who violated their gun laws; Italy, for the Amanda Knox trial; Glennfitch Scotch Whiskey, for honoring a farmer who refused to sell land to his golf course; and Oreos, for moving some of its operations to Mexico.

At the same time, however, Trump is also constantly complaining about what Republicans call “cancel culture” — a catch-all term for any attempt by liberals to criticize or protest speech they consider offensive. With the Goodyear Tire attack, Trump appeared to realize the disconnect, tweeting, “Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!”


