Not just Russia — Iran paid Taliban bounties for US troops, too: report

On Monday, CNN reported that new U.S. intelligence indicates Iran paid the Taliban bounties for American troops.

“‘Bounties’ were paid by a foreign government, identified to CNN as Iran, to the Haqqani network — a terrorist group that is led by the second highest ranking leader of the Taliban — for their attack on Bagram Air Base on December 11, which killed two civilians and injured more than 70 others, including four US personnel, according to a Pentagon briefing document reviewed by CNN,” reported Zachary Cohen. “The name of the foreign government that made these payments remains classified but two sources familiar with the intelligence confirmed to CNN that it refers to Iran.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes after reports that the Russian government had a similar bounty scheme in place, and that President Donald Trump was briefed on it but didn’t take action.