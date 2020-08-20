Quantcast
Connect with us

Not just Trump: The GOP is risking all by embracing right-wing conspiracy nuts

Published

1 min ago

on

Photo of Republicans senators from Jimmy Kimmel's Twitter.

The Republican Party is risking becoming a cult as it rejects reality to embrace unhinged conspiracy theories, according to a new report.

“A small but growing number of Republicans — including a heavily favored Republican congressional candidate in Georgia — are donning the QAnon mantle, ushering its adherents in from the troll-infested fringes of the internet and potentially transforming the wild conspiracy theory into an offline political movement, with supporters running for Congress and flexing their political muscle at the state and local levels,” The New York Times reported Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Chief among the party’s QAnon promoters is President Trump himself. Since the theory first emerged three years ago, he has employed a wink-and-nod approach to the conspiracy theory, retweeting its followers but conspicuously ignoring questions about it. Yet with the election drawing ever closer and Mr. Trump’s failure to manage the Covid-19 pandemic harming his re-election prospects, the White House and some Trump allies appear to have taken to openly courting believers,” the newspaper explained.

“The president, during a White House news conference on Wednesday, described QAnon followers — some of whom have been charged with murder, domestic terrorism and planned kidnapping — as ‘people that love our country.’ The president has retweeted QAnon followers at least 201 times, according to an analysis by Media Matters. Some of his children have posted social media messages related to the conspiracy theory,” the newspaper noted.

Reporters Matthew Rosenberg and Maggie Haberman interviewed Rudy Oeftering, a Texas Republican precinct captain who formerly chaired the Texas Association of Business.

“We once had Republican leaders that would work to keep extremists from the levers of power. Now they embrace them and their crazy and dangerous ideas,” Oeftering warned. “The lunatics are truly running the asylum.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Former Republican CIA and FBI heads join with 70 national security officials to endorse Joe Biden

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

The intelligence community appears to be rejecting another term of President Donald Trump.

Reuters reported Thursday afternoon that the former Republican CIA and FBI chiefs will join 70 national security officials in endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden in his bid for the presidency.

The report explained that the group is "launching a scathing indictment" of Trump, calling him corrupt and unfit to do the job.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Steve Bannon’s arrest shows ‘grifts’ of Trump’s inner circle are catching up to them: columnist

Published

24 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

Writing in The New Yorker this Thursday, Eric Lach says that while Steve Bannon's arrest for fraud connected to the "We Build the Wall" campaign caught a lot of people in the political sphere off guard, we should have seen it coming.

"It has been asked, repeatedly, whether the grifts of Donald Trump and the people around him would ever catch up with them. On Thursday, they caught up to Bannon," Lach writes.

Lach writes that indictments of Bannon and his cohorts raise questions about other members of President Trump's inner circle. "We Build the Wall’s board members included Kris Kobach, the former Kansas secretary of state; Erik Prince, the Blackwater founder and a brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos; David A. Clarke, Jr., the former sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin; and Curt Schilling, the former major-league-baseball pitcher," he points out.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

USPS employees got an email today telling them not to talk to the press under any circumstances

Published

29 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

While the U.S. Postal Service is under attack, everyone from letter carriers to union chairs and those working behind the doors in processing facilities has sounded the alarm about what they're seeing from the top as part of the intentional mail slow down.

VICE News reported Thursday that USPS staff were sent a letter telling them that they can't talk to the press under any circumstances.

The memo, dated Aug. 14, explains what staff should do if contacted, but it also says that if customers are asking questions, then employees should be "suspicious."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image