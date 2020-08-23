Notre Dame’s class suspension may be a cautionary tale for other campuses trying to reopen
CHICAGO — Hours before the University of Notre Dame suspended in-person classes to quell a growing COVID-19 outbreak among students, Clay Goldman walked into a campus testing center that didn’t have enough chairs for everyone awaiting results.Goldman, a first-year law student, went to the center inside Notre Dame’s famed football stadium Tuesday afternoon because three of his track teammates contracted the virus, and he worried he’d been exposed.But booking an appointment wasn’t easy.The university’s sole testing site has been inundated since students returned in early August, identifying a to…
Breaking Banner
13 dead in crush at Peru party raided over virus violations
At least 13 people suffocated in a crush during a raid on a nightclub in Peru's capital where a party was being held despite a coronavirus ban on such gatherings, police said.
Latin America has been badly hit by the pandemic, and this month Peru reimposed stricter restrictions on movement.
The illegal birthday party on Saturday was organized on social media and drew a crowd of around 120 at the Thomas Restobar, the interior ministry said in a statement confirming the 13 deaths.
"Faced with the police operation, which did not use any type of weapon or tear gas, those attending the party tried to escape through the single exit, trampling each other and getting trapped in the stairway," the ministry said.
2020 Election
Trump defender shut down with daily death toll numbers after trying to downplay the COVID-19 crisis
On CNN Saturday, Republican strategist Brian Robinson attempt to downplay the human cost of the coronavirus came to an abrupt end when "New Day" host Victor Blackwell forcefully pointed out to him that 1,000 Americans are dying every day during the still-raging pandemic.
With liberal commentator Maria Cardona also sitting on the panel, Robinson launched into a full-throated defense of Donald Trump's administration saying most American's don't know anyone who has been infected by COVID-19.
That drew a quick and skeptical response from host Blackwell.
"If you look at the states that reopened earlier than Democratic states did, you will see their economies bounced back a little faster than ones that held off on reopening their economy," Robinson said before describing businesses closing. "We've got to keep our economy going and I think most Republicans also see that the people that they know who had COVID had mild symptoms, many were asymptomatic, that this isn't the nightmare --."
COVID-19
Swab, Spit, Stay Home? College Coronavirus Testing Plans Are All Over the Map
Yousuf El-Jayyousi, a junior engineering student at the University of Missouri, wanted guidance and reassurance that it would be safe to go back to school for the fall semester. He tuned into a pair of online town halls organized by the university hoping to find that.
He did not.
What he got instead from those town halls last month was encouragement to return to class at the institution affectionately known as Mizzou. The university, in Columbia, would be testing only people with symptoms, and at that point, the university said people who test positive off campus were under no obligation to inform the school.