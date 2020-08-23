NYC grocers alarmed by uptick in theft, quality of life crimes
NEW YORK — Grocery store owners are convinced: the five-finger discount is back in a big way.An uptick in shoplifting and other violations during the coronavirus lockdown has hundreds of independent supermarket owners around the city complaining the NYPD hasn’t been responsive enough when they call — whether it’s about thieves, maskless shoppers or neighborhood drug peddlers.“We’re pretty much on our own,” said Pedro Goico, who owns six grocery stores in the Bronx and Brooklyn. “Right now, it’s very tough to be in the grocery store business. We’re getting no help from the city.”Goico said his …
2020 Election
Experts say Trump will have a tough time winning the Electoral College again
Donald Trump loves recounting how everyone told him he wouldn't win in 2016, but he now has his work cut out to prove the doubters wrong a second time on November 3.
Pollsters are more wary than four years ago, not least because this time the variables are off the chart.
Election season got into gear just as the coronavirus pandemic began sweeping through the United States, so far killing more than 170,000 people and pushing the previously booming economy off a cliff.
This has also been a summer of mass protests against racism, as the US faces a historic reckoning over racial injustice and police brutality.
Noir ‘The Batman’ footage thrills fans at DC virtual event
Robert Pattinson showcased "The Batman" footage and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hyped up his new anti-hero movie "Black Adam" as Hollywood A-listers and their comic-book alter-egos hosted a sprawling online event Saturday.
The virtual "DC FanDome" from Warner Bros comes after real-world extravaganzas beloved by comic-book fans -- such as Comic-Con -- were canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Headline billing went to "The Batman," a dark, detective-style mystery take on the Caped Crusader which star Pattinson said had to shut down midway through production in March due to Covid-19.
TikTok to sue Trump over crackdown
Video app TikTok said Saturday it will challenge in court a Trump administration crackdown on the popular Chinese-owned platform, which Washington accuses of being a national security threat.
As tensions soar between the world's two biggest economies, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 6 giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance -- effectively setting a deadline for a potential pressured sale of the app to a US company.
"To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system," TikTok said in a statement.