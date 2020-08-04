Quantcast
NYC health commissioner resigns over De Blasio’s coronavirus response: report

Published

1 min ago

on

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot has resigned from her position, according to a report from Fox News.

De Blasio received Barbot’s resignation letter on Tuesday, and appointed Dr. Dave A. Choksi as her replacement.

“I leave my post today with deep disappointment that during the most critical public health crisis in our lifetime, that the Health Department’s incomparable disease control expertise was not used to the degree it could have been,” she wrote to de Blasio.

“Our experts are world renowned for their epidemiology, surveillance and response work,” she continued. “The city would be well served by having them at the strategic center of the response not in the background.”

Read the full report over at Fox News.


