NY’s Central Park inaugurates statue of ‘real women,’ a first
It’s a small but significant foot in the door of an urban landscape completely dominated by white men: On Wednesday, New York’s Central Park inaugurated its first statue honoring “real women,” two of them white and one black, all of them pioneers in the struggle for women’s rights.
In its 167-year history, the park has seen some 30 statues installed over its vast 840 acres (340 hectares). But they have honored only white men and fictional women — like Alice in Wonderland at a tea party with the Mad Hatter, or a life-size statue of Juliet, in tender embrace with her Romeo, near the theater that hosts Shakespeare in the Park plays.
On Wednesday, that “bronze ceiling” was shattered, as former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton said at the statue’s inauguration, which was streamed online.
The new statue represents Sojourner Truth (1797-1883), Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906) and Elizabeth Cady Stanton (1815-1902) — campaigners for the rights of women and blacks, gathered around a small table where they appear to be absorbed in intense discussion, “not dreaming but working,” in the words of sculptor Meredith Bergmann.
Its inauguration comes a week after the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.
None of the three women lived to see that day, but without them it likely would not have come when it did.
The statue sits alongside one of the park’s most popular paths, the so-called Literary Walk, not far from statues of Shakespeare, the poet Robert Burns and the author, politician and historian Sir Walter Scott.
It represents the culmination of a seven-year effort, said Pam Elam, who heads the Monumental Women association, which fights for wider recognition of women’s role in history.
“What we all seek is nothing less than a full and fair historical record … that reflects the contribution of all women and people of color, and we won’t stop until we win that,” Elam said.
The road to the statue’s inauguration has been anything but smooth, reflecting the intense debate in the US about the historic treatment of women and blacks.
That debate escalated sharply with the anti-racism protests that followed the death at police hands of George Floyd in late May, prompting the removal in some cities of statues honoring Confederate leaders, and even Christopher Columbus, linked to the enslavement or oppression of minorities.
The original plan for the statue included only Anthony and Stanton, both white women, prompting criticism that it neglected the historic role of black women.
So planners added Sojourner Truth, a prominent abolitionist who once delivered an impassioned plea for women’s rights now famous as her “Ain’t I a Woman?” speech.
Statues of women are rare not just in Central Park but all around New York. City officials have committed themselves to dedicating more monuments to women.
An early beneficiary of that effort will be Shirley Chisholm (1924-2005), a Brooklyn native who in 1968 became the first black woman ever elected to Congress: her statue is slated to be completed by the end of this year and be installed at that borough’s large Prospect Park.
2020 Election
Despite DNC focus on winning ‘Biden Republicans,’ new poll suggests beating Trump ‘all about Democratic turnout’
Progressives are raising alarm over new poll results from CBS News out Tuesday, which suggest the Democratic Party's courting of moderate so-called "Biden Republicans" while sidelining popular progressive proposals and voices has not so far resulted in a groundswell of support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden from disaffected GOP voters.
In a poll taken between August 20 and 22, after the Democratic National Convention wrapped up last week, CBS found that just 5% of self-identified Republicans said they plan to vote for Biden in the November election; 93% said they were planning to vote for President Donald Trump.
Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants
The Warsaw zoo said Wednesday it will start giving its elephants medical marijuana as part of a ground-breaking pilot project to test how it reduces their stress levels.
Medical cannabis has been used worldwide to treat dogs and horses but "this is probably the first initiative of its kind for elephants," Agnieszka Czujkowska, the veterinarian in charge of the project, told AFP.
The zoo's three African elephants will be given liquid doses of a high concentration of the relaxing cannabinoid CBD through their trunks.
The veterinarian said the CBD neither causes euphoria nor harmful side effects on the liver and kidneys.
2020 Election
‘Not that I can think of’: MSNBC talks to Trump supporter who can’t name single reason to vote for him
A supporter of President Donald Trump on Wednesday told MSNBC that she was backing him even though she couldn't explain why.
"What do you plan to do with your vote in November?" a voter named Jean Dinapoli was asked while she lounged in a pool at a country club in Florida.
"Of course," Dinapoli said. "Trump! He's the only president I could ever relate to."
"Is there anything that you can point to that he has said he'd do and that he's done that you're really happy with?" the MSNBC reporter pressed.
"Not that I can think of," Dinapoli replied after a moment of silence. "I'm just glad he's there. Like I said, I feel secure."