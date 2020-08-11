Obama praises selection of Harris as running mate: ‘Biden nailed this decision’
On Tuesday, following the selection of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate, ex-President Barack Obama released a statement lauding the choice.
“Choosing a vice president is the first important decision a president makes,” wrote Obama. “Joe Biden nailed this decision. By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America’s next vice president, he’s underscored his own judgment and character.”
“I’ve known Senator Harris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job,” continued Obama. “She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for the folks who need a fair shake. Her own life story is one that I and so many others can see ourselves in: a story that says that no matter where you come from, what you look like, who you worship, or who you love, there’s a place for you here. It’s a fundamentally American perspective, one that’s led us out of the hardest times before. And it’s a perspective we can all rally behind right now.”
Obama closed out by writing, “Now let’s go win this thing.”
Barack Obama statement: “Joe Biden nailed this decision. By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America’s next vice president, he’s underscored his own judgment and character.” pic.twitter.com/OgiXqxMZGp
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 11, 2020
