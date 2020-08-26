Obama Presidential Center timeline moves forward after lawsuit dismissed
CHICAGO — A lawsuit over the planned Obama Presidential Center’s campus in Jackson Park has stalled after a federal appeals court panel ruled the plaintiffs did not suffer actual harm and that many of their grievances were not within the court’s jurisdiction.The 7th Circuit for the U.S. Court of Appeals issued the ruling on Friday, more than two years after community group Protect Our Parks Inc. filed suit alleging the Chicago Park District and the city of Chicago improperly transferred public park land to the Obama Foundation for private use. The decision to remand the case means the lawsuit …
Latest Headlines
MU professor no longer teaching, still employed after mask remark to Chinese student
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A University of Missouri professor was “relieved of teaching duties” Tuesday following a comment he made to a student from Wuhan, China. A student posted the comment about putting on a mask on social media, calling it xenophobic and unnecessary.Professor Joel Poor, a marketing professor, sent a message to his students apologizing for the disruption, according to emails obtained by The Star.On Monday, the first day of classes, a student said he was from Wuhan, the city in central China where the new coronavirus emerged late last year.Poor replied, “Let me put on my mask,” acc... (more…)
Latest Headlines
University of California system to phase out single-use plastics
SAN DIEGO — The University of California announced plans this week to phase out disposable plastic products in dining halls and other retail locations after a yearlong campaign by student activists.The policy changes are to start next year and will be rolled out over the next decade at the 10-campus system, eliminating signal-use plastic products such as bags, eating utensils, straws and water bottles.Students worked with the California Public Interest Research Group, or CALPIRG, to gather more than 12,000 signatures on UC campuses. The new policy was announced in collaboration with the UC Off... (more…)
Commentary
Poisoning of Alexei Navalny is a litmus test for Trump and Putin
All who worry about the future of democracy in the Trump era should follow the story of Alexei Navalny, the latest Kremlin critic to be poisoned.As Republican speakers toss around the words “freedom and democracy” at a reality-lite GOP convention, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader lies in a coma, after evacuation from Siberia to a Berlin hospital. Trump has said nary a word about Navalny, in sharp contrast to Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron, who demanded answers from Russia.Trump’s silence is unsurprising, since he never criticizes Putin, despite a long list of mur... (more…)