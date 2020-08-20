Quantcast
Connect with us

Obama ‘torments’ Trump by highlighting his ‘impotence’ in office: columnist

Published

22 mins ago

on

Writing for The Guardian this Thursday, Richard Wolffe says that for the last four years, President Trump hasn’t had an “appropriate adversary.” But on Wednesday, “the animating force behind Trump’s animus reappeared on screen to declare the beginning of the end of the Trump era – or democracy as we know it.”

Wolffe is referring to former President Barack Obama’s speech at the virtual Democratic Convention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obama has been almost a singular focus of Trump “destructive powers,” Wolffe writes, adding that in his speech, Obama “returned to torment Trump in ways that only a member of the Oval Office club can.”

“The former president accused of being a foreigner was detailing how deeply un-American his accuser really is,” Wolffe writes.

Wolffe acknowledges that as time passes, the star power of figures like the Clintons or the Obamas will fade, which is why Joe Biden’s addition of Kamala Harris to his ticket was so important.

“Like Biden, Harris is essentially a centrist Democrat with an extraordinary opportunity to enact sweeping changes to rebuild after the twin catastrophes of Covid-19 and Trump. Like Obama, they may have a short window to pass legislation to set the nation – and the world – on a new course on the pandemic, the economy, immigration and the climate crisis,” Wolffe writes. “But unlike Obama, Harris has arrived at a time when she can invoke Martin Luther King Jr’s beloved community and spell out what it will take to create it.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Guardian.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]m.
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘They deliver’: Critics celebrate ‘sweet irony’ of Steve Bannon being arrested by US Postal Service agents

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

Former top Trump White House aide Steve Bannon was arrested Thursday morning by U.S. Postal Service agents, and will be indicted on two charges of criminal fraud. The maximum penalties, MSNBC reports, is 20 years for each charge.

Bannon, a right wing white nationalist is a so-called "populist conservative" who served President Donald Trump as White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor until August of 2017. He was also Trump's 2016 presidential campaign CEO.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump says he’s ‘sad’ about Steve Bannon’s indictment — but never liked the project his son endorsed

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. both endorsed the organization now the target of a fraud investigation.

It was reported Thursday that former Trump campaign and White House advisor Steve Bannon was indicted and arrested after his group We Build The Wall was outed for lying to donors and using the money to fund travel and buy things like boats to help the Boats for Trump movement.

When asked about it during a photo-op with the prime minister of Iraq, Trump said he was sad.

"It's a very sad thing. I haven't been dealing with him for very long period of time. Don't know anything about the project at all. I don't like that project. I thought it was being done for showboating reasons. I thought it was inappropriate to be doing," he said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Obama ‘torments’ Trump by highlighting his ‘impotence’ in office: columnist

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

Writing for The Guardian this Thursday, Richard Wolffe says that for the last four years, President Trump hasn't had an "appropriate adversary." But on Wednesday, "the animating force behind Trump’s animus reappeared on screen to declare the beginning of the end of the Trump era – or democracy as we know it."

Wolffe is referring to former President Barack Obama's speech at the virtual Democratic Convention.

Obama has been almost a singular focus of Trump "destructive powers," Wolffe writes, adding that in his speech, Obama "returned to torment Trump in ways that only a member of the Oval Office club can."

Continue Reading
 
 