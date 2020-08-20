Quantcast
Ocasio-Cortez dunks on Trump after he says she is 'another beauty' who 'knows nothing'

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) presiding over the House of Representatives (screengrab)

On Thursday, at President Donald Trump’s campaign event in Pennsylvania, he took a pot shot at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), disparaging the Green New Deal and saying she’s just “another beauty” who “probably never studied” the environment.

Ocasio-Cortez was only too eager to respond.


