Ocasio-Cortez dunks on Trump after he says she is ‘another beauty’ who ‘knows nothing’
On Thursday, at President Donald Trump’s campaign event in Pennsylvania, he took a pot shot at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), disparaging the Green New Deal and saying she’s just “another beauty” who “probably never studied” the environment.
Trump: AOC, that’s another beauty. She’s the designer of the Green New Deal. She knows nothing about the environment. She probably never studied. If I asked her, how many hours have you taken on the environment. pic.twitter.com/p1lPeZKSRb
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 20, 2020
Ocasio-Cortez was only too eager to respond.
Wow, really heartbroken to hear what a guy who thinks “windmill cancer” is a thing thinks about my climate policy.
Anyways check out our Green New Deal plan for Public Housing, we worked w/ scientists, building trade workers & NYCHA residents to write it: https://t.co/E8xOYR0QAS https://t.co/kqFuxw98gz
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 20, 2020