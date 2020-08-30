Death of ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman spotlights early-onset colon cancer
Washington (AFP) – Actor Chadwick Boseman’s death from colon cancer at the age of 43 has highlighted the growing rate of this disease among younger adults, who are often diagnosed at later stages.According to Kimmie Ng, director of Dana-Farber’s Young-Onset Colorectal Cancer Center in Boston, it shows how important it is for more research into what is driving the rise, as well as greater awareness and screening.”We are losing way too many young lives to this disease without a clear understanding of what the causes are,” she told AFP.The suspicion is that environmental factors, such as shifts i…
Astronaut Jeanette Epps is getting ready to shatter a long-standing glass ceiling on her way to the International Space Station.NASA announced this week that Epps will go on her first six-month expedition to the orbiting space laboratory next year, making the 49-year-old aerospace engineer of Syracuse, N.Y., the first Black woman to live and work aboard the station for a long-duration mission.She will take part in the first operational crewed flight of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner. According to the agency, NASA's Commercial Crew Program aims to "develop and operate a new generation of spacecraft
CHICAGO — Liz Rodriguez, who was brought to the U.S. from Mexico at age 7, had big plans for 2020. The 29-year-old owner of dog walking company Tails Up Chicago hoped to expand into Florida.But uncertainty surrounding an Obama-era policy that protects immigrants brought to the country as children from deportation, along with the challenges of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have thrown Rodriguez's plans into question.On June 18, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump could not proceed with a plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. It was a victory for
As predicted a few weeks ago, both sides are no closer to a Coronavirus stimulus checks and relief bill. The talks are not any closer to providing relief to Americans. However, our analysis failed to take into account Congressional elections. Why aren't both Democrats and Republicans worried about their House and Senate races? It will not be good for incumbents if people suffer, even if it benefits Democrats by causingTrump to lose.Nancy Pelosi would like to recall Congress, but for reasons unrelated to a Coronavirus stimulus checks relief package. Pelosi is concerned about the all urgent matt