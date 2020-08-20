Ohio officials tear into Trump’s ‘despicable’ Goodyear boycott: ‘you’re coming to destroy the American economy’

After President Donald Trump’s call to boycott Goodyear tires over their policy limiting the wearing of political apparel by employees at work, officials in Akron, Ohio, where the company is based, were quick to hit back, according to KHOU 11.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan replied directly to the president, condemning his statement and using a GIF of Ohio native LeBron James.

First, you came to destroy American decency. Next, you came to destroy American institutions. Now you’re coming to destroy the American economy and heartland jobs. Luckily you seem to fail at everything you do. pic.twitter.com/zzVJ9X0ap4 — City of Akron, Ohio (@AkronOhioMayor) August 19, 2020

Goodyear has believed in this community for generations, investing in the power, tenacity and honest people of the heartland, which is more than we can say for this president. #WeStandWithGoodyear pic.twitter.com/0bM8Xax018 — City of Akron, Ohio (@AkronOhioMayor) August 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) called the boycott demand “absolutely despicable” and said Trump has “betray[ed] the workers in Akron,” while Akron-based Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes tweeted, “Akron is known as the rubber city capital of the world, spurred by the innovation & work of Goodyear along with the hardworking men and women who made it possible. We are very protective of our people and what made Akron the city it is today. Stand down.”

Ohio is a critical state for Trump to win for re-election; no Republican has ever won the Electoral College without the state. Recent polls have shown the presidential race neck and neck there.