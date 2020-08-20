Quantcast
Ohio officials tear into Trump’s ‘despicable’ Goodyear boycott: ‘You’re coming to destroy the American economy’

Published

7 mins ago

on

Angry Donald Trump yells at reporters at the White House following Robert Mueller's testimony (screen grab)

After President Donald Trump’s call to boycott Goodyear tires over their policy limiting the wearing of political apparel by employees at work, officials in Akron, Ohio, where the company is based, were quick to hit back, according to KHOU 11.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan replied directly to the president, condemning his statement and using a GIF of Ohio native LeBron James.

Meanwhile, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) called the boycott demand “absolutely despicable” and said Trump has “betray[ed] the workers in Akron,” while Akron-based Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes tweeted, “Akron is known as the rubber city capital of the world, spurred by the innovation & work of Goodyear along with the hardworking men and women who made it possible. We are very protective of our people and what made Akron the city it is today. Stand down.”

Ohio is a critical state for Trump to win for re-election; no Republican has ever won the Electoral College without the state. Recent polls have shown the presidential race neck and neck there.


