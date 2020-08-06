‘Oof, Jesus’: CNBC’s Jim Cramer rattled after Pelosi slams GOP amid stimulus negotiations
CNBC’s Jim Cramer appeared rattled after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) went off on Republican lawmakers who have shown no urgency in passing a relief package to help the millions of Americans who have lost their jobs during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While interviewing Pelosi, Cramer listed off policies about keeping businesses afloat and helping young people pay for college as something that he believed “both” Republicans and Democrats could agree to in the latest COVID-19 relief package.
“Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn,” Pelosi replied.
“Oof, Jesus,” Cramer replied.
“That’s the problem,” Pelosi elaborated. “See, the thing is, they don’t believe in governance.”
She then touted proposals by both House Democrats and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that would provide relief and stability for Americans right now — but that have not been taken up yet by the GOP.
Watch the video below.
