Oprah erects 26 billboards around Louisville — demanding the cops who killed Breonna Taylor get arrested

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey continues to keep people talking about the killing of Breonna Taylor by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

“For the first time ever, just last week, Oprah Winfrey dedicated the cover of her magazine to someone other than herself — Breonna Taylor. Now, that cover will be all over Louisville in the form of billboards big and small,” WLKY-TV reported Thursday.

“She and the O Magazine team say they are amplifying Taylor’s story and the fight for justice by erecting 26 billboards across the city. That’s one for every year of her life,” the station reported.

Taylor, a BLack EMT, was fatally shot in March by plainclothes officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove while they were executing a so-called “no-knock” search warrant.

“Demand that the police involved in killing Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged,” the billboards read.

Oprah erecting 26 billboards of Breonna Taylor around Louisville https://t.co/zyQqnm2rxY — WLKY (@WLKY) August 7, 2020