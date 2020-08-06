Quantcast
Connect with us

Oprah erects 26 billboards around Louisville — demanding the cops who killed Breonna Taylor get arrested

Published

1 min ago

on

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey continues to keep people talking about the killing of Breonna Taylor by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

“For the first time ever, just last week, Oprah Winfrey dedicated the cover of her magazine to someone other than herself — Breonna Taylor. Now, that cover will be all over Louisville in the form of billboards big and small,” WLKY-TV reported Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She and the O Magazine team say they are amplifying Taylor’s story and the fight for justice by erecting 26 billboards across the city. That’s one for every year of her life,” the station reported.

Taylor, a BLack EMT, was fatally shot in March by plainclothes officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove while they were executing a so-called “no-knock” search warrant.

“Demand that the police involved in killing Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged,” the billboards read.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s vendetta against TikTok is a veil for his anti-China and anti-free speech views

Published

43 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

Last week, President Donald Trump announced that he was planning on banning TikTok, a video-sharing social networking service owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. Shortly after he said this, the American multinational technology company Microsoft announced that it would attempt to purchase TikTok's US operations arm, although Trump has only given the company until Sept. 15 to pull this off.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Eric Trump predicts his dad will win re-election: ‘The polls are looking great — you see it every day’

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

One of President Donald Trump's children appeared on Fox News on Thursday to predict that his father would win re-election in November.

"Well listen, I think, um, I think we're looking really good," Eric Trump told Sean Hannity.

"The polls are looking great -- you see it every single day," Trump claimed. "The enthusiasm is tremendous."

"We're going to win," he predicted. "My father is going to win this election."

The prediction was offered the same day that NBC News released their first battleground map, showing Joe Biden on pace to win 334 Electoral College votes, Trump set to win 125 Electoral Votes, with 79 too close to call.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump ignores stalled COVID stimulus negotiations — as he starts three-day vacation at golf course

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump arrived in New Jersey on Thursday evening to begin a three-day vacation at his Bedminister golf course.

Reporters shouted questions about the stalled stimulus negotiations, but AP White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire reports that Trump ignored the question.

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate adjourned on Thursday, allowing members a three-day weekend.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image