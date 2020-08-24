Quantcast
Connect with us

Outrage erupts over Trump’s plan to drain Social Security to win re-election

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump during a White House event. (Screenshot/CNN)

On Monday, a federal official confirmed several Democratic lawmakers’ suspicion about President Donald Trump’s proposal to eliminate payroll taxes if re-elected: It would wipe out the Social Security trust fund within three years.

The news prompted anger on social media, with commenters demanding the president and his Republican allies leave Social Security alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

BUSTED: Trump administration documents prove Mike Pompeo shouldn’t speak at RNC Convention speech

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was blasted for an unethical and potentially illegal decision to address the Republican National Committee Convention.

"While he is overseas on an official trip, Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo will address the Republican National Convention in his "personal" capacity, the State Department said Sunday, blurring the lines between the two in an unprecedented -- and critics say inappropriate -- way," ABC News reported. "Slated for Tuesday evening, his speech has already sparked a wave of backlash, with critiques that the top U.S. diplomat is supposed to represent all Americans and not play a role in party politics and that the speech violates department protocol, if not U.S. law."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Rep. Katie Porter praised for grilling Louis DeJoy: ‘She set him up nicely for perjury charges’

Published

44 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) has received accolades as a rising star of the Democratic Party for her incisive grilling of Trump administration officials during her first term in Congress.

Porter, who taught at the University of California, Irvine School of Law, won further praise on Monday for her questioning of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

“I’m concerned about your understanding of this agency,” Porter told DeJoy. “And I’m particularly concerned about it, because you started taking very decisive action when you became Postmaster General. You started directing the unplugging and destroying of machines, changing of employee procedures, and locking of collection boxes. As a professor, I’ve always told my students that one of the most important rules in life is to read the instructions. Did you actually read and independently analyze the major overhaul plans before you ordered them to take effect?”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

As GOP officially re-nominates Trump, poll shows 68 percent in US disapprove of president’s pandemic response

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

The U.S. now has over 5.7 million confirmed Covid-19 infections and nearly 177,000 people have died nationwide.

As the GOP's 2020 convention kicked off Monday and Republicans officially nominated President Donald Trump for reelection, new polling revealed that a bipartisan majority of Americans disapprove of how the president and federal government are handling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 