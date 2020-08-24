Outrage erupts over Trump’s plan to drain Social Security to win re-election

On Monday, a federal official confirmed several Democratic lawmakers’ suspicion about President Donald Trump’s proposal to eliminate payroll taxes if re-elected: It would wipe out the Social Security trust fund within three years.

The news prompted anger on social media, with commenters demanding the president and his Republican allies leave Social Security alone.

Don’t worry, Seniors. If Trump’s re-elected, you won’t live to spend it. https://t.co/7nWRh5RfGy — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) August 24, 2020

Screw the 65+. I have paid into SS my whole working life and was expecting to start receiving in 4 years. Screw that shit. — Katy Alexander (@AlexanderKaty) August 24, 2020

There you go, Democrats. This is the big scandal you've been waiting for. All the retired folks on Social Security will receive nothing starting in three years if Trump remains in office. This is the Republican platform. They're hiding it from the public. — Jim Quirk (@jimqk) August 24, 2020

Then I would like an immediate refund on every cent I have put into those taxes in the name of Social Security. If they try and tell me it's evaporated, that's not good enough — Agent Eckswhy (@Agentxy14Real) August 24, 2020

Wealthy people don't need their Social Security checks, so why should @realDonaldTrump care? — I'm Just Dan (@DanielAshley13) August 24, 2020

all so he can pretend he has his “victory” — Loch Nessa Monster🌸 (@pasiphae_goals) August 24, 2020

This is a warning to all GOP: You do not mess with our Social Security, Medicare or postal service. Got it? — Nan Seabolt (@nancbolt1069) August 24, 2020

