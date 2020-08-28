Quantcast
Connect with us

Owner of Trump’s Vancouver hotel files for bankruptcy just three years after the property opened

Published

1 min ago

on

The parent company of Trump International Hotel in Vancouver, Canada, has filed for bankruptcy, the Washington Post reports.

The announcement comes just three years after the hotel opened. As the Post points out, Trump does not own the hotel and the building’s owner pays Trump’s company to operate the hotel and to use Trump’s name.

“The Trump Vancouver hotel has already been closed for four months because of the covid-19 pandemic. On Friday, the CEO of the hotel’s parent company said he was uncertain if it would ever reopen as a Trump property,” the Post reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

This is why Team Trump’s incessant whining about ‘cancel culture’ should scare you

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

If there was one major takeaway from this week's Republican National Convention, it's that conservatives live in mortal terror of "cancel culture," their shiny new term for what they used to call "political correctness." Even though Donald Trump controls the White House, conservatives control the courts and Republicans control the Senate, speaker after speaker insisted that the real power in this country belongs to a shadowy liberal elite with all-encompassing powers of censorship.

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s longtime friend and megadonor goes missing in action as the president struggles in the polls: report

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

Billionaire Ronald Lauder has been a close friend of Donald Trump's for almost 50 years, but according to a report from CNBC, he's nowhere to be found despite the fact that he's donated to Trump in the past. Even as Trump's poll rankings drop, Lauder hasn't stepped forward to help.

Lauder gave $200,000 to the Trump Victory joint fundraising committee in the summer 2019, but hasn't given any money to any of Trump's reelection efforts since then.

"Fundraisers and friends of the president’s have yet to hear from Lauder on whether he plans to give larger contributions to Trump’s reelection, according to people familiar with the matter, who declined to be named as these conversations were deemed private," CNBC reports. "Eric Soufer, a spokesman for Lauder, told CNBC that the businessman is currently focused on assisting schools in Europe that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Everybody is going to catch this thing eventually’: Senior Trump official brushes off criticism of maskless crowd at RNC

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

"This is Covid denial on another level entirely."

A White House official's flippant response to concerns about the maskless crowds of attendees at the Republican National Convention—and the GOP's ignoring of the coronavirus's horrific toll—have sparked widespred outrage this week.

"Everybody is going to catch this thing eventually," a senior White House official told CNN's Jim Acosta Thursday.

Reporting on the fourth night of the convention, Acosta said, "We not only heard a lot of gaslighting tonight, we possibly saw and witnessed some superspreading from this event."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image