Paralyzed Jacob Blake is handcuffed to his hospital bed — but police won’t reveal the charges: report

Jacob Blake’s father said that his paralyzed son is handcuffed to his bed, despite the fact that Blake can’t stand or go anywhere. To make matters worse, Blake hasn’t been charged with a crime as of yet, so his family isn’t sure why he’s handcuffed.
The Chicago Sun-Times explained that the Kenosha Police Department, Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Justice all didn’t respond to questions or give any information about the charges against Blake.
“I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff onto the bed,” his father said. “He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?”
Blake’s father, said he hasn’t heard from the police department or the mayor, but Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers reached out.
Blake, who is responsive and able to speak to his family said that he thought he was hallucinating when he saw his father in the hospital.
“I told him, ’You thought Daddy wasn’t going to see my son?’” his father recalled. “He grabbed my hand, held it real tight and started weeping, telling me how much he loved me.”
Blake said that his son’s eyes were swollen but he “looked and sounded like” his son and he was alive.
“It was way more than fulfilling,” his father recalled. “It was a feeling I can’t describe.”
Read the full report.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.