Quantcast
Connect with us

Paralyzed Jacob Blake is handcuffed to his hospital bed — but police won’t reveal the charges: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Jacob Blake's father Jacob Blake Sr. (Photo: Screen capture)

Jacob Blake’s father said that his paralyzed son is handcuffed to his bed, despite the fact that Blake can’t stand or go anywhere. To make matters worse, Blake hasn’t been charged with a crime as of yet, so his family isn’t sure why he’s handcuffed.

The Chicago Sun-Times explained that the Kenosha Police Department, Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Justice all didn’t respond to questions or give any information about the charges against Blake.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff onto the bed,” his father said. “He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?”

Blake’s father, said he hasn’t heard from the police department or the mayor, but Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers reached out.

Blake, who is responsive and able to speak to his family said that he thought he was hallucinating when he saw his father in the hospital.

“I told him, ’You thought Daddy wasn’t going to see my son?’” his father recalled. “He grabbed my hand, held it real tight and started weeping, telling me how much he loved me.”

Blake said that his son’s eyes were swollen but he “looked and sounded like” his son and he was alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was way more than fulfilling,” his father recalled. “It was a feeling I can’t describe.”

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘What are these monsters doing?!’ Kenosha cops trigger outrage for cuffing Jacob Blake to hospital bed

Published

51 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

On Thursday, Jacob Blake was revealed to have been handcuffed to his hospital bed — even though he is already paralyzed from the waist down, and even though police refuse to disclose what they are charging him with.

The news triggered a new round of fury on social media.

So they've handcuffed a man they paralyzed and we don't know why or what he's been charged with or why he's in custody. Every day another outrage.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kenosha shooter is the domestic terrorist Trump’s DHS detractor warned of: John Heilemann

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace noted that former assistant Secretary for Threat Prevention and Security Policy in the Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans, Elizabeth Neumann, abandoned her support for President Donald Trump in a Republican Voters Against Trump video this week. And in an interview with Wallace on Wednesday, she warned that she and other staff witnessed the dramatic increase in white supremacist activity at the Department of Homeland Security.

"Over the period of 2017 to 2018, we started to see that rise of white supremacists agenda. I and my leadership at the Department of Homeland Security were clear we found the ideology behind white nationalism to be a growing threat," Neumann recalled in the RVAT video. "A very common refrain I was asked was, 'Does the president's rhetoric make your job harder?' The answer is yes. The president's actions and his language are racist. Things like 'fine people on both sides' or 'send them back to where they came from.' Those words gave permission to white supremacists to think that what they were doing was permissible. I do think that the president's divisive language is indirectly tied to some of the attacks we have seen in the last two years."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

White House threatens journalist with a ‘dossier’ over report exposing Trump’s self-dealing

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

During his 2016 campaign, Donald Trump promised that he would “completely isolate” himself from the Trump Organization if elected president. But the Washington Post and other media outlets have done a great deal of reporting on the many ways in which Trump’s properties — from Mar-a-Lago in South Florida to his hotels and golf resorts around the world — have profited from his presidency. Some of that reporting can be found in an article that was written by reporters David A. Fahrenthold, Josh Dawsey and Joshua Partlow and published by the Post on Thursday morning, and one of the article’s revelations is that a White House spokesman resented the Post’s investigation so much that he was willing to threaten Fahrenthold with a “dossier.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image