Quantcast
Connect with us

Paul Krugman debunks right-wing myths about the US Postal Service

Published

1 min ago

on

When he isn’t writing his New York Times column, Paul Krugman often addresses economic matters on Twitter. The liberal economist, in a Twitter thread posted on August 16, discusses President Donald Trump’s efforts to harm the United States Postal Service and why it will be terrible from a business and economic standpoint if he succeeds.

“The immediate concern is that Trump may be trying to steal the election by crippling the institution,” Krugman warns. “But he’s also trying to undermine an institution that has been crucial in nation-building.”

ADVERTISEMENT

From his thread, Krugman links to a National Geographic article that was published in May and discusses the Postal Service’s history — and that history, Krugman emphasizes, shows why mail delivery shouldn’t be left entirely to the private sector.

“If you ask why we can’t just leave it to the private sector, there are multiple reasons — one of which is that abuse of private market power has historically been a huge issue,” Krugman explains.

Krugman highlights parts of journalist Boyce Upholt’s National Geographic article, noting that in the early 20th Century, the U.S. Postal Service had a four-pound limit on mail — and anything heavier had to be delivered by private companies. At the time, private delivery in the U.S. was dominated by four private companies that, according to Upholt, “had effectively formed a cartel, setting confusing and often exploitive rates.” But in 1913, Upholt noted, Congress “busted the price-fixing racket and made parcel service an official Post Office product.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, the U.S. Postal Service offers services that private companies like FedEx and UPS would never provide — such as sending a letter all the way from Miami to Anchorage or from Bangor, Maine to San Diego for only 55 cents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krugman writes, “Think of the Post Office as, among other things, the public option of mail delivery — keeping FedEx and UPS from abusing their oligopoly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some responses to Krugman’s thread:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘That’s God testing me’: Trump claims economic damage of COVID-19 is personal challenge from God

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that the economic impact of COVID-19 is a personal test from God.

Trump made the remarks while appearing at a rally in Mankato, Minnesota.

"What we're doing is nothing short of an economic miracle and now we're doing it again," the president said while speaking from the airport tarmac. "We built the greatest economy in the history of the world and now I have to do it again."

"You know what that is?" Trump asked. "That's right. That's God testing me. He said, 'You know, you did it once.' And I said, 'Did I do a great job, God? I'm the only one that could do it.' He said, 'That, you shouldn't say. Now we're going to have you do it again.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump’s former DHS chief of staff talks about his ‘terrifying’ experience in the White House

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

In a "testimonial ad" released by Republican Voters Against Trump, Trump's Former DHS Chief of Staff, Miles Taylor, railed against the "terrifying" culture he saw inside the White House during his time with the administration.

"We would go in to try to talk to him about a pressing national security issue -- a cyber attack, a terrorism threat -- he wasn't interested in those things," Taylor says in the video. "To him, they weren't priorities."

"The president wasn't to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes, and to fuel his own agenda," he says in the ad.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Key Republican in Trump’s campaign had a secret effort to remove him from the ballot in 2016: Rick Gates

Published

36 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

In another case of "strange bedfellows," a Republican lawyer working on President Donald Trump's campaign once worked secretly to remove him from the ballot in 2016.

BusinessInsider reported that Katie Walsh, a former chief of staff for Reince Priebus when he was at the RNC, worked behind the scenes to get Trump off the ballot. Since then, she's served in the White House and has become one "of Trump's most powerful outside operators," reported the site.

Continue Reading
 
 