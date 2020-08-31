‘Peaceful means quiet’: Sheriff campaigning for Trump says social justice protests are ‘ruining America’

While campaigning for President Donald Trump on Monday, a Pennsylvania sheriff argued that protests against police violence are “ruining America.”

Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe made the remarks on behalf of the Trump campaign during a conference call with reporters.

“Let’s be clear, the people that are protesting now are not Trump supporters — they are Joe Biden supporters,” Slupe said, according to CNN correspondent D.J. Judd. “They are ruining America… they are not peaceful demonstrators… peaceful means quiet.”

Slupe also asserted that all of the people protesting are “criminals.”

