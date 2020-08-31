‘Peaceful means quiet’: Sheriff campaigning for Trump says social justice protests are ‘ruining America’
While campaigning for President Donald Trump on Monday, a Pennsylvania sheriff argued that protests against police violence are “ruining America.”
Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe made the remarks on behalf of the Trump campaign during a conference call with reporters.
“Let’s be clear, the people that are protesting now are not Trump supporters — they are Joe Biden supporters,” Slupe said, according to CNN correspondent D.J. Judd. “They are ruining America… they are not peaceful demonstrators… peaceful means quiet.”
Slupe also asserted that all of the people protesting are “criminals.”
Read some of the reports below.
More Michael Slupe, Butler County, PA sheriff:
"(Trump) has called in federal law enforcement, he has urged the governors to call in the national guard, because when they do these protests are quashed"
— Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) August 31, 2020
On a Trump campaign call, Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe tells reporters, "Let's be clear, the people that are protesting now are not Trump supporters–they are Joe Biden supporters. They are ruining America…they are not peaceful demonstrators…peaceful means quiet."
— DJ Judd (@DJJudd) August 31, 2020
The Trump campaign has a sheriff from Butler County, Pennsylvania, on a press call to talk about the protests.
"These are not peaceful protesters. They are criminals."
"If it was @JoeBiden's presidency. He'd let them."
— Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) August 31, 2020
