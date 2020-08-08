Quantcast
Pelosi blasts Trump as ‘not a well person’ and wonders if GOP is motivated by a ‘manhood thing’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) briefed members of the Democratic Caucus on Saturday about the state of negotiations over the next coronavirus stimulus bill.

Luke Broadwater, a congressional correspondent for The New York Times, posted a thread about the call on Twitter, citing “sources on call.”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) was also on the call, and reportedly blasted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for the failure to reach a deal.

“Meadows, when John Boehner and Paul Ryan was Speaker, impeded every agreement they tried to make with us on must-pass legislation,” Hoyer reported said.

Pelosi also reportedly said, “Meadows is problematic.”

Republican motivations for tying school aid to in-person classes were also questioned.

“I don’t know if it’s a manhood thing or ideological,” Pelosi reportedly said.

Pelosi also discussed Trump bragging about his intent to sign an executive order to ban insurance companies from denying insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, even thought that’s been the law of the land since the Affordable Care Act was passed by Democrats a decade ago.

“This is not a well person,” Pelosi declared.

Democratic pressure on intel agencies exposed a motherlode of information on foreign meddling helping Trump: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 8, 2020

By

On Saturday, Politico reported that congressional Democrats believe their pressure campaign on the intelligence community was crucial to exposing Russia's newest plot to interfere with U.S. elections on behalf of President Donald Trump.

"For weeks, top Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate have been blaring warnings and demanding briefings and public disclosures from the intelligence community, shrugging off Republican charges that they’re politicizing intelligence," reported Andrew Desiderio and Kyle Cheney. "And Democrats can now point to evidence that their pressure campaign might be working. On Friday, the Trump administration’s counterintelligence chief publicly confirmed that Russia is attempting to harm Joe Biden’s candidacy in 2020. The official, William Evanina, even singled out a pro-Russia Ukrainian, Andrii Derkach, as a key participant in the Kremlin’s new effort."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Pelosi ‘going for the jugular’ as Republicans fight among themselves over COVID-19 aid: report

Published

28 mins ago

on

August 8, 2020

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi believes she has the upper hand in negotiations with Republicans over the next round of stimulus in response to economic catastrophe resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report in The New York Times.

The newspaper recounted how Pelosi responded to CNBC anchor Jim Cramer's suggestion she invokes John Lewis to get Republicans to help "minorities" and vulnerable Americans during the economic crisis.

“Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn for what you just described," Pelosi replied.

"The comment — unusually coarse for Ms. Pelosi, 80, who was educated by nuns — was part insult, part dare and part slogan for a woman who believes she has the upper hand in crisis negotiations and does not intend to lose it. And it reflected how, two weeks into stalled talks over another round of federal assistance to prop up a battered economy, and less than three months before Election Day, the speaker of the House is going for the jugular," the newspaper explained.

Continue Reading
 

Trumpism will live on for years in the Republican Party before it can be rooted out: political analysts

Published

36 mins ago

on

August 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is broadly considered to be in grave peril in the November election, which could not only see him swept from the White House, but could eliminate the GOP's control of the Senate and lead to Democratic gains in the House.

But even if all of this happens, some experts told The Guardian, it could take years before Trump's brand of populist, authoritarian nativism and racism fades from the Republican Party.

"The end of Trump would not necessarily mean the end of Trumpism," reported David Smith. "Nine in 10 Republicans still approve of the job he is doing as president, according to Gallup. A SurveyMonkey poll for Axios last December showed Republican voters’ favourite picks for 2024 led by Mike Pence, with Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr in second place, followed by Nikki Haley, Ivanka Trump, Marco Rubio and Mike Pompeo."

Continue Reading
 
 
