Pelosi blasts Trump as ‘not a well person’ and wonders if GOP is motivated by a ‘manhood thing’: report

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) briefed members of the Democratic Caucus on Saturday about the state of negotiations over the next coronavirus stimulus bill.

Luke Broadwater, a congressional correspondent for The New York Times, posted a thread about the call on Twitter, citing “sources on call.”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) was also on the call, and reportedly blasted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for the failure to reach a deal.

“Meadows, when John Boehner and Paul Ryan was Speaker, impeded every agreement they tried to make with us on must-pass legislation,” Hoyer reported said.

Pelosi also reportedly said, “Meadows is problematic.”

Republican motivations for tying school aid to in-person classes were also questioned.

“I don’t know if it’s a manhood thing or ideological,” Pelosi reportedly said.

Pelosi also discussed Trump bragging about his intent to sign an executive order to ban insurance companies from denying insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, even thought that’s been the law of the land since the Affordable Care Act was passed by Democrats a decade ago.

“This is not a well person,” Pelosi declared.

