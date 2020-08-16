Pelosi calls Congress back to vote on US Postal Service funding bill

Republicans aren’t committed to doing anything to save the United States Post Office but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) isn’t questioning the importance of a funding bill.

Pelosi announced on the Speaker’s website Sunday that members of Congress must come back to vote this week for a funding bill that would ensure the USPS maintains all operations exactly as they were on January 1, 2020.

“Alarmingly, across the nation, we see the devastating effects of the President’s campaign to sabotage the election by manipulating the Postal Service to disenfranchise voters,” a statement from the Speaker’s office said. “Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, one of the top Trump mega-donors, has proven a complicit crony as he continues to push forward sweeping new operational changes that degrade postal service, delay the mail, and – according to the Postal Service itself – threaten to deny the ability of eligible Americans to cast their votes through the mail in the upcoming elections in a timely fashion. These delays also threaten the health and economic security of the American people by delaying delivery of life-saving medicines and payments. In 2019, 1.2 billion prescriptions were delivered through the Postal Services, including almost 100 percent from the VA to veterans.”

She went on to say that she has legislation from Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney. The “Delivering for America Act,” prohibits the Postal Service from ushering in any of the last-minute changes by President Donald Trump to operations or level of service it had in place on January 1, 2020.

Democrats were to be appearing at the Democratic National Convention next week, but Pelosi called them back anyway. It’s unclear if Republicans will be willing to support such a bill.

See her full statement.