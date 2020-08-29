Pelosi urged to ‘DO SOMETHING’ to stop Russia cover-up: ‘We’re past the sternly written letter stage’
The Trump administration on Saturday told Congress that the intelligence community would no longer provide in-person briefings to Congress on foreign election threats in the 2020 presidential election.
After Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe informed Congress of this decision, he was harshly criticized in a joint-statement from Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA).
“This is a shocking abdication of its lawful responsibility to keep the Congress currently informed, and a betrayal of the public’s right to know how foreign powers are trying to subvert our democracy. This intelligence belongs to the American people, not the agencies which are its custodian. And the American people have both the right and the need to know that another nation, Russia, is trying to help decide who their president should be,” the two said in their statement.
“This is shameful and – coming only weeks before the election – demonstrates that the Trump Administration is engaged in a politicized effort to withhold election-related information from Congress and the American people at the precise moment that greater transparency and accountability is required. This keeps both the American people and the Congress in the dark, when both are in need of the information,” the wrote. “We expect the Administration and Intelligence Community to keep us fully and accurately informed, and resume the briefings. If they are unwilling to, we will consider the full range of tools available to the House to compel compliance.”
However, the two were criticized for tweeting and issuing statements instead of taking action. Here’s some of what people were saying about House Democrats, who are scheduled to remain on vacation until after Labor Day:
This is whats wrong with @HouseDemocrats. @SpeakerPelosi @RepAdamSchiff et al face a lawless administration. Then they impotently tweet & rage on TV but REFUSE to use their powers UNDER LAW. Subpoena, followed by inherent contempt. Your weakness is why they keep pushing further. https://t.co/uRVlXs5Y5U
— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 29, 2020
You MUST stop giving warnings and start taking drastic actions, like jailing people who don’t respond to subpoenas (subpoena them today). You give Trump/GOP/Russia an inch and they take a country. @RepAdamSchiff
— Autocrat Tactics (@AutocratTactics) August 29, 2020
Madame Speaker, please stop being "SHOCKED", and DO SOMETHING! Stop them, arrest them, remove them! THAT is what we expect our Congress to do, not stand by wringing their collective hands as republicans destroy our rule of law and our post office! GET THEM!!
— Tari Jordan (@Willowy04) August 29, 2020
Democrats, think like a Republican. What would they do? Flex power. Use it. Stop being terrified of your own shadow. Stop being terrified period. Of course, they will attack you with bad faith arguments. Who cares? Use your subpoena power. https://t.co/hrUEMjv81I
— Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 29, 2020
No! Dammit, this has to stop!!! I don't know what Congress can do but y'all need to do something. Time to take the gloves off & fight dirty! Enough is enough!!!
— SwmpLady (aka Shari) (@SwmpladySH) August 29, 2020
Quit threatening them and just do something. You have power of the purse. Cut everything off. Period
— railroadcity (@railroadcity1) August 29, 2020
At what point do the threats to our system become so great that the Congress actually uses the power it has to do something about it. If Ratcliffe is not subpoenaed & if that subpoena is not enforced, Congressional oversight will be a meaningless concept, Congress an empty shell.
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 29, 2020
A statement is not going to do it. Please do your duty and start pushing back in equal measure.
— Josh Powers (@JoshuaCPowers) August 29, 2020
This is big. This is real. This IS Fascism.
— Poetess O'Prunty (@OPruntyPoetess) August 29, 2020
DNI is required by law to talk to Congress. Ratcliffe is preemptively telling Congress he won’t do it for no legitimate legal reason. This is literally what the inherent contempt power is meant to address. Subpoena him; if he refuses, jail him. This is banana republic bullshit. https://t.co/r82lsmzwe9
— Robert J. DeNault (@robertjdenault) August 29, 2020
— Tina Wear A Dang Mask Tee (@TinaPB17) August 29, 2020
For the love of God! Please get tough! You can’t just be outraged anymore with this administration! Subpoena! Hold in Contempt! Jail them in the basement! Just do something because our democracy is holding on by a fingernail!
— erica crist (@crossvine2) August 29, 2020
He's right. I've been tweeting this same thing for three years.
For instance, Dejoy -that's it?
Why not subpoena postal workers and supervisors on the ground and have them tell their stories to the American people – perfectly good sorting machines, ripped out and destroyed. https://t.co/SE1oFVhmxQ
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 29, 2020
And what are you going to do about it, Madam Speaker? We’re past the sternly written letter stage.
— SLAM DIEGO PADRES Stan (@jtreglio) August 29, 2020
Time for action, Madame Speaker and Chairman Schiff. Time for subpoenas and inherent contempt and hauling them in to answer to We The People.
— R.A.Smith (@ReuveninMaine) August 29, 2020
What a statement gonna do really, we sick of statements and hollow tweets
— BLM (@no_one_son) August 29, 2020
These f**king statements. YOUR LETTERS ARENT SOLVING ANYTHING @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer-Can we start fighting like GOP yet? View from high road sucks right now. GOP is in a dog fight & DEMs are playing Best In Show. Subpoenas, arrests if ignored as I would be if I ignored one. https://t.co/KpntHWQC1d
— Michelle 🌊 (@ShelRaisingHell) August 29, 2020
I hope @SpeakerPelosi and @TheDemocrats and @HouseDemocrats are having a lovely vacation away from the House. https://t.co/cth3dgDX0m
— MPetrelis (@MichaelPetrelis) August 29, 2020
@SpeakerPelosi STOP TALKING!!
Do Something DAMMIT! https://t.co/DE3nBV4dvp
— Sofa King (@BillyWarpinjur) August 29, 2020
I think this is going to require action beyond words. Immediate action. https://t.co/gcpL4ZTpfb
— Laura👠Marlin (@GiGicmka) August 29, 2020
— Jay Wolf (@nodirtpolitics) August 29, 2020
