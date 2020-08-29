Quantcast
Pelosi urged to ‘DO SOMETHING’ to stop Russia cover-up: ‘We’re past the sternly written letter stage’

Published

48 mins ago

on

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The Trump administration on Saturday told Congress that the intelligence community would no longer provide in-person briefings to Congress on foreign election threats in the 2020 presidential election.

After Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe informed Congress of this decision, he was harshly criticized in a joint-statement from Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA).

