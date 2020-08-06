Pence brags about plan to fight mail-in votes: Trump will ‘head straight to the courthouse’ — hints at using SCOTUS to win
Vice President Mike Pence let down his guard in an interview with David Brody, telling the Christian Broadcasting Network reporter in a just-released video about the Trump administration’s plan to fight the mail-in voting process to win the election – and possibly to use the Supreme Court to win.
Pence bragged that the Trump administration – not the Trump campaign, which shows there is no line between the two – has plans to challenge mail-in ballots in court.
“You’re going to see this president and our administration head straight to the courthouse,” Pence declared, proudly. “We’re going to oppose universal mail-in voting.”
“We’re going to lean into the courts at every level,” he added, suggesting they already have a plan to take the battle to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Earlier this week one noted author claimed Jared Kushner is “in charge of planning [a] last ditch try at disqualifying Biden ballots on election night, urging Republican state legislatures to ‘send competing slates of electors,’ and then seeking a Supreme Court ruling in Trump’s favor.”
Watch the vice president’s remarks:
JUST RELEASED: VP Mike Pence on fighting Democrats’ plan for massive mail-in balloting in 2020: “You’re going to see this president and our administration head straight to the courthouse…We’re going to lean into the courts at every level.” @Mike_Pence @VP @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/lQeOnz5FnE
— David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) August 6, 2020
Fox’s Geraldo taken aback after Trump tells him Joe Biden is ‘against the Bible’
Fox News' Geraldo Rivera was taken aback on Thursday when President Donald Trump went on his radio show and accused former Vice President Joe Biden of being anti-Bible.
As documented by CNN fact checker Daniel Dale, Trump told Rivera that Biden is "against the Bible" while calling into his Cleveland radio show.
"That may be a little harsh," replied Rivera.
Trump clarified that "people around" Biden are against the Bible, if not Biden himself.
Biden, as Dale notes, is a lifelong practicing Catholic. Trump, on the other hand, never publicly identified as a Christian until he started running for president in 2015, and he raised eyebrows when he said that he had never asked God for forgiveness, which is a central tenet of Christian doctrine.
‘They hate white people’: Giuliani attacks Black Lives Matter for ‘trying to overthrow our way of life’
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Thursday claimed that followers of Black Lives Matter "hate white people."
Giuliani made the remarks after Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade asked him about President Donald Trump's obsession over mail-in ballots.
"Whoever wins, this country is going in two dramatically different directions," Giuliani opined. "We're either going to remain a free enterprise country or we're going to become some kind of socialist country that Black Lives Matter wants, Antifa, [Sen. Bernie Sanders]. Biden has agreed with it and he's too weak to oppose it."
Trump ‘stopped the bleeding’ in approval since protest coverage has fallen away: Report
President Donald Trump remains stuck behind Joe Biden in the polls, but it appears he won't sink any lower at this point.
Biden leads almost every poll in the core six battleground states -- Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- but the president's standing has stabilized, reported CNN.
"When you look at the average [Iowa] poll that called cellphones, you see no sign that Trump is doing worse than in the early summer," wrote CNN's Harry Enten. "In the average state poll in June, Biden outperformed Hillary Clinton's margin by 8 points. The margin was 8 points since July as well. This would translate to a 10-point Biden lead nationally."